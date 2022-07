Click here to read the full article. Broadway box office held steady last week, with most productions keeping pace, for better or worse, with their recent trends. In all, the 25 shows took in a total $29,531,601 for the week ending July 24, up about 2% from the previous week. Total attendance was 224,884, not much difference from the previous week. Some notable figures: Company, in its final weeks before a July 31 closing, grossed a hefty $1,014,883, filling 99% of its seats. Into The Woods, currently scheduled to end its limited engagement on August 21 but widely expected to get an extension, continued...

NFL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO