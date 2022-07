The last time Bryce Young had Jameson Williams and John Metchie at his disposal for a full game, he broke a school record that had stood for 52 years. Young threw for 559 yards with Williams and Metchie combining for 363 on 18 catches, including four touchdowns. But the shootout win over Arkansas was a historic night that largely became overshadowed by the drama and magnitude of the games that followed -- each with Young’s supporting cast eroded.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO