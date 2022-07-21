ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

On party line vote, Wisconsin's House Republicans oppose legislation protecting contraceptive access

By Lawrence Andrea, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSXU1_0gnrjK2S00

WASHINGTON – Wisconsin's five House Republicans on Thursday opposed legislation that would protect the ability to access contraceptives, breaking from the state's three Democrats who supported the measure.

The so-called Right to Contraception Act passed the House on a vote of 228-195. Overall, eight Republicans supported the bill, which would codify the right to access contraceptive devices and ensure health care professionals could provide patients with contraceptive care.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has reached out to the five GOP members of the state's delegation for comment.

After Thursday's vote, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore called access to birth control pills, emergency contraceptives and other devices "critical to a women’s ability to plan her own future."

More: Wisconsin Republican Bryan Steil joins House Democrats in vote to codify same-sex marriage

"Women should make their own health care decisions," the Milwaukee Democrat said. "This right shouldn’t be left in the hands of an extremist Supreme Court majority intent on restricting individual liberties and freedoms, not expanding them."

The push to codify current rights comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal last month of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting abortion access.

Subscribe to our On Wisconsin Politics newsletter for the week's political news explained.

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion , wrote that the court should "reconsider" two of its previous due process precedents, citing the 1965 Griswold v. Connecticut case, which protected the right to contraception, and the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which gave same-sex couples the right to marry.

In a statement on his vote, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher called the bill one of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "unfounded attempts to stoke fear in the American people."

Gallagher said the Supreme Court was clear in its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson that the abortion ruling would not impact access to contraceptives. He did not address Thomas' comments in the concurring opinion.

"This is more than just another brazen attempt by Speaker Pelosi to fearmonger," Gallagher said. "It's a poorly written bill that would vaguely define contraception to allow for the use of chemical abortion drugs, as well as non-FDA approved drugs, and override the Religious Freedom Restoration Act."

All five of Wisconsin's GOP House members voted for a motion to replace language in the Right to Contraception Act with an alternative measure that would, in part, order the Secretary of Health and Human Services to give "priority review" for over-the-counter contraceptives for those over the age of 18. That motion failed.

"Republicans had a commonsense alternative that would have expanded access to safe and effective over-the-counter oral contraception for those over the age of 18," U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany said in a statement. "Democrats rejected it, and instead, chose to politicize the issue by creating a right to chemical abortions and by violating the religious freedom of countless health care professionals who may have a moral objection to dispensing such drugs."

Both Tiffany and Gallagher told the Journal Sentinel they believe the measure would allow for "chemical abortion drugs" because of what they called the "vague" nature of the definition of contraceptive in the bill's text.

The bill defines contraceptives as "any drug, device, or biological product intended for use in the prevention of pregnancy." It includes oral contraceptives, internal and external condoms, as well as patches, injectables "or other contraceptives."

More: Sen. Tammy Baldwin is leading a push for GOP votes on same-sex marriage bill. Here's how she's doing it

On Tuesday, the House passed a bill that would codify same-sex marriage into law. U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil was the only Wisconsin Republican to support the measure, which got the support of 47 Republicans and passed on a 267-157 vote.

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the Senate's first openly gay member, is taking a lead role in securing Republican support for the same-sex marriage legislation in the Senate. Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes in order to pass the legislation in the chamber.

“I am very hopeful going into the beginning of this process that we’ll come out with, I hope, more than 10," Baldwin told the Journal Sentinel on Wednesday.

Contact Lawrence Andrea at landrea@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: On party line vote, Wisconsin's House Republicans oppose legislation protecting contraceptive access

Comments / 75

Nurse from WI
4d ago

I am so sick of Republicans now. They have taken away women's freedom of being federally protected from having an abortion and now POLITICIANS make this decision for us. That's truly sickening!! Now they are trying to prevent access to contraceptives? So much for our freedom now.

Reply(4)
62
iksaw5001
4d ago

Why does the GOP want to eliminate access to contraception? It makes NO PRACTICAL SENSE. Would a "true believer" explain this to me?

Reply(4)
29
Sharon Powless
4d ago

Since republicans refuse to help with child care, and have blocked abortions, they are sending out confusing statements. Now they want to prevent contraception too. My mother was told, after her second pregnancy, if she got pregnant again, either she or the baby would die. There were no contraceptions in those days. The baby died. Who is going to take care of all these children? Who is going to feed them, clothe them, and educate them? I would like to clearly suggest what kind of men these are that are considering blocking birth control, but I might get banned from posting on here if I did. So frustrating!

Reply(5)
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
State
Connecticut State
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Washington Examiner

Direct payments of $500 to be sent to Wisconsin families every month for a year

Several families in a Wisconsin city will begin earning an extra $500 every month for an entire year starting this month. The government of Madison, Wisconsin, invited families interested in the Madison Forward Fund to apply to the program from June 21 through July 3 and randomly selected 155 applicants to receive the monthly payments. The funds of the program, totaling $930,000, were provided by donations from private donors, not the city's tax dollars, according to Channel3000.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Gwen Moore
Person
Tammy Baldwin
Person
Tom Tiffany
POLITICO

Nebraska governor makes big donation to take out Greitens

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is among the biggest donors to a super PAC devoted to torpedoing Missouri Republican Eric Greitens’ Senate campaign. The second-term governor, who hails from one of the wealthiest megadonor families in the Republican Party, has contributed $250,000 to Show Me Values, according to campaign finance disclosures released late Wednesday. Ricketts was the second-largest contributor to the organization, which launched in late June with the sole mission of stopping Greitens, a disgraced former governor who stepped down from his post in 2018 amid allegations that he had sexually assaulted his hairdresser, from winning the Aug. 2 GOP Senate primary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Election State#Contraception#Birth Control Pills#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrats#Gop#The U S Supreme Court#Wisconsin Politics
POLITICO

Dems smile through gritted teeth

Good Thursday morning, Illinois. I’ll be live today with my POLITICO colleagues on a Women Rule “Ask Me Anything” forum about the ramifications of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. TOP TALKER. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: The next big election is 10 days away. That’s when...
ILLINOIS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Long-Shot Pot Decriminalization Bill Introduced in Senate

FDA would regulate production, distribution and set standards. Senate Democrats introduced a bill Thursday that would federally decriminalize, regulate and impose taxes on cannabis products. Majority Leader. Chuck Schumer. and Senators. Cory Booker. of New Jersey and. Ron Wyden. of Oregon, the sponsors, revised the measure, which faces significant obstacles...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they’ll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person. The lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison, comes in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 4-3 ruling earlier this month and comments by Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The state Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal and that only the voter can return their absentee ballot in person to the clerk’s office or a designated site. The court did not address whether voters can receive assistance when returning their ballots by mail. Wolfe, when discussing the ruling at a news conference, said “right now, the voter is the one required to mail the ballot.” Wolfe was referring to a state law that says that absentee ballot envelopes “shall be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots.”
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate Sunday, The debate between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. A Marquette University Law School poll last month showed Michels and Kleefish in a tight race, with the winner advancing to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Takeaways from Sunday’s debate: DECERTIFICATION OF 2020 ELECTION
WISCONSIN STATE
abovethelaw.com

Wisconsin's AG Is Launching A Huge Toxic Tort Suit

Once I learned about the chemical group that makes Teflon so nonstick, I never did look at cows grazing or listen to this Prince song the same way ever again. And after this suit, Wisconsin will bring to mind more than happy cows and one of T-Pain’s hypothetical mansions.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

Indiana lawmakers debate new bill aimed at restricting abortion

CHICAGO (CBS) – Monday was a heated day in the Indiana State Senate as debate began on a new bill that aims to drastically restrict abortion access in the state.Some said the proposal, which bans most abortions from the time of implantation, goes too far, but others said it doesn't go far enough.CBS 2's Chris Tye dug into the bill and followed where developments stood on Monday.The bill being debated bans abortion anytime after the fetus implants in the uterus, with exception for cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother.But within those exceptions, big questions and need...
CHICAGO, IL
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy