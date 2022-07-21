ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Goodwill to hold job fair in Columbus on July 26

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Goodwill will be hosting a job fair in Columbus next week. The job fair will be Tuesday, July, 26, 2022, at the Goodwill Career Center on Cross County Drive.

According to organizers, the multi-agency hiring event will have 1,000 openings available.

On hand to recruit new employees will be a wide variety of employers from manufacturing, health care, and hospitality organizations.

Some of the potential employers looking to fill positions are Columbus Public Works, Metra, Columbus Airport plus many more.

Those looking for a job should come dressed professionally, with multiple copies of their resumes.

Individuals are also encouraged to visit Goodwill’s career centers and take advantage of the free career readiness classes, including resume building, interview skills, and many other skills workshops.

Goodwill Job Fair:

  • Goodwill Career Center
  • 2601 Cross Country Dr. Building B
  • Tuesday, July 26, 2022
  • 10:00 a.m. –1:00 p.m.

