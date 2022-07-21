ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2022 Canyon 4WD AT4 Crew Cab

By Dennis Malcolm Byron aka Ale Sharpton
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago

For those who are all about no nonsense and straight-up getting things done whether it’s
construction, farming, camping, or whatever life calls for, this compact pickup answers the call. Coming in 4WD, the maneuverability is top notch, plus there’s a roomy cabin to comfortably fit five passengers, and a user-friendly infotainment system with Wi-Fi availability. The heart is a responsive 3.6-liter, V6 engine pushing 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque, with a towing capacity of an impressive 7,000 pounds.
Already loaded with standard features, the standout option is the Off-Road Performance Edition package ($3,195) only available in the AT4, which includes 17-inch gloss black aluminum wheels; a suspension leveling kit; front and middle skid plates; and other features to broaden your driving experience. The BOSE premium sound system gets a thumb’s up as well to make a laborious day more enjoyable.

Fuel Economy : 17 city/24 highway
Price : Starts at $40,200 MSRP; $46,700 fully equipped as reviewed.
For more information, visit Gmc.com .
Photos courtesy of GMC.

The post 2022 Canyon 4WD AT4 Crew Cab appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Atlanta, GA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At4#Canyon#Vehicles#Wi Fi#Bose#Gmc Com#Gmc#At4 Crew Cab#The Atlanta Voice
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy