DC fans were in for a real treat, as Warner Bros. gave fans new looks to the studio's upcoming projects in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam. While Hall H was decked with DC stars such as Zachary Levi and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during the announcements, the animation side also had its fair share of revelations, as DC announced not one but four new movies that will arrive next year.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO