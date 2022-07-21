PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Video shows the moment a tree slammed into a home in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood on Saturday, nearly hitting a man on the porch.The 200-foot-tall tree is still outside the home Monday on Charles Street. The man from the video said he was speechless when the massive tree came down during this weekend's storms.He said he was outside grabbing the seat cushions from the front porch when the tree came down. The tree damaged the awning and the front of the home.The homeowners added that no one from the city has come to remove the tree yet. It is blocking the driveway and limiting access in and out of the home."I just want the tree removed from my home," said the man's girlfriend and homeowner, Theresa Bentley. "Then I can get the awning removed and have a normal home."Bentley told KDKA-TV that the city told her she would be bumped up on the priority list, but it could be some time because there are no lines down.KDKA-TV reached out to the city for a specific timeline but did not hear back Monday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO