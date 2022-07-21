ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Links: July 25-July 31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.Inbound Red Line ClosureThe inbound tracks between Palm Garden and Castle Shannon light-rail stations will be closed Tuesday starting at 10:30 a.m. Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the tracks are set to reopen Thursday afternoon. Click here for more.
CBS Pittsburgh

Business owners ready to see familiar faces as Steelers return to Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Any business owner in the greater Latrobe area is happy that Steelers training camp is back. That's because many small businesses in the region make a large portion of their yearly profits when the Steelers and their friends roll into town.Over the next few weeks, thousands of fans are expected to bring a fortune to the region. Business owners said the last two years have been tough as the Steelers had camp at their South Side facility due to covid.But there's optimism that the crowds will be bigger and better than ever. The business owners that KDKA-TV spoke to on Tuesday said they have extra staff and supplies ready.They also said they're looking forward to seeing some familiar faces again, as many folks from around the country and the world take a vacation just to come to Steelers training camp every year.
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating threats made towards two LGBTQ businesses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after several threats were made against two LGBTQ businesses over the weekend.According to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, P Town Bar in Bloomfield and Club Pittsburgh in the Strip District each received threatening phone calls just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.P Town says the caller claimed there was a bomb planted in one of their toilet tanks.Police evacuated the club, but say they found nothing during their investigation.The FBI has been made aware of the threats.
CBS Pittsburgh

200 foot tree crashes down on home in Knoxville, nearly hitting man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Video shows the moment a tree slammed into a home in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood on Saturday, nearly hitting a man on the porch.The 200-foot-tall tree is still outside the home Monday on Charles Street. The man from the video said he was speechless when the massive tree came down during this weekend's storms.He said he was outside grabbing the seat cushions from the front porch when the tree came down. The tree damaged the awning and the front of the home.The homeowners added that no one from the city has come to remove the tree yet. It is blocking the driveway and limiting access in and out of the home."I just want the tree removed from my home," said the man's girlfriend and homeowner, Theresa Bentley. "Then I can get the awning removed and have a normal home."Bentley told KDKA-TV that the city told her she would be bumped up on the priority list, but it could be some time because there are no lines down.KDKA-TV reached out to the city for a specific timeline but did not hear back Monday.
CBS Pittsburgh

Parking lot collapses in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A parking lot has collapsed in Penn Hills.Emergency crews are at the scene of the collapse at 11670 Frankstown Road on Tuesday evening. Officials said there is storage underneath the parking lot. Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese told KDKA-TV that there are no known injuries. Police are searching to make sure no one was underneath the parking lot when it collapsed. Penn Hills Police Chief Ronald Como said about a dozen cars were damaged after falling about 15 feet. A driver was parking when the collapse happened, but she is OK.There is an apartment building next to the site of the collapse, and the police chief said there is no apparent damage to the building. The fire chief will inspect the structural integrity of the building, Como said. The residents of the 50-unit apartment building will be assisted by the American Red Cross.The call came in around 6:15 p.m., and a video posted to Twitter from Pirates24/7 shows the aftermath of the collapse.Officials do not know why the parking lot collapsed. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
CBS Pittsburgh

Mastriano's call for tuition freeze brings cries of hypocrisy from Democratic opponents

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, wants the four state-related universities to freeze their tuition this fall. As political editor Jon Delano reports, it's a call that Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro and his running mate call "hypocritical."Tuition is going up 3.5 percent for in-state students this fall at the University of Pittsburgh and 5 percent at Penn State, along with increases at Temple and Lincoln universities. On Monday, Mastriano sent a letter to those schools, urging them to freeze tuition this fall because Gov. Tom Wolf is giving the schools an additional 5 percent...
CBS Pittsburgh

Kaufmann Center reopens in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The newly renovated Kaufmann Center was officially unveiled in the Hill District.It includes a new, significant, 2,700-square-foot addition.ACH Clear Pathways has worked on the $4 million project since November 2019. It enlarges the community center and makes it an artistic hub for the Hill District.The center will be home to after-school sessions and a creative arts summer camp."These spaces are what we need. Because as a working parent in the summer, I need somewhere where people are going to nurture my kids, who are going to understand my kids' circumstances, and they're going to expose some positivity," said Jake Wheatley.The Kaufmann Center renovation also includes the Elsie Hillman Auditorium, which can seat nearly 350 people.
CBS Pittsburgh

Thank you! Free Care Fund Christmas in July total sets new record

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A huge thank you to all of you!. Your generous donations, once again, to the Free Care Fund have overwhelmed us. We held our third annual Free Care Fund Christmas in July Telethon Thursday on Pittsburgh Today Live. KDKA's partnership with the Free Care Fund dates back to 1954, but the Christmas in July version just began in 2020.
CBS Pittsburgh

Mon Valley communities to explore regional police force

RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Towns in the Mon Valley are struggling to provide their communities protection with understaffed and underpaid part-time police departments.But some see a solution in regionalization: merging the police departments together and pooling limited resources.Beginning this week, the state will be holding community meetings to form one big regional police force in the valley. Some say it's an idea whose time has come.Rankin Police Chief Jeremi Gregory doesn't have time to sit in his office."I just can't handle the administration work. I've got to come on, answer calls also," he said. Like all Mon Valley police departments, Rankin...
CBS Pittsburgh

'Mayor of Kingstown' films in Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cast and crew of the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown" were shooting scenes Friday in Bedford Dwellings.Starring Jeremy Renner and Emma Laird, the series is set in Kingstown, Michigan, where the economy is rooted in the prison there. Season one was shot in Ontario, Canada.The show is now filming season two in the Pittsburgh area. Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom's Morning Minute: Adjusting kids' sleep schedules ahead of going back to school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For many kids, there's just about a month left of summer break.  While that means there's still plenty of time to enjoy summer, there's something you should be doing now to get ready for the shift back to school.Kids typically relax their sleep routines in the summer months and getting back to the early morning alarm clock wake-ups can take weeks of adjusting. So how do you get them back on track?The Sleep Foundation.org says adjust wake-up and bedtime by 15 minute increments every few days until you get to the right bedtime.Take into consideration what time...
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Blessed Bags help cancer patients through the fight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's Sunday Spotlight, a cancer survivor is helping others beat cancer, as well. The non-profit organization "Blessed Bag" provides free tote bags filled with items to support cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Jessica Main is the president of the organization and an 11-year cancer survivor. She said she received a bag during her treatment, which genuinely helped her along her journey. Main said the bags are filled with several items including a knitted hat, blanket, socks, candy, a teddy bear, and more. The organization has delivered more than 2,000 bags nationwide and even internationally. Main's hope is that cancer warriors feel the comfort and love from these bags. Most importantly, she wants them to know they can win their battle, too! You can learn more about Blessed Bag and donate or request a bag on their website at this link. 
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt, Penn State, Temple and Lincoln get $40 million boost

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh and three other state-related universities will get a $40 million boost from Governor Tom Wolf.The one-time funding will come from stimulus money that the governor can decide how to use.The state Legislature did not increase state funding this year, but this extra funding represents a 5 percent increase for Pitt, Penn State, Lincoln and Temple universities. 
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheriff: Man arrested in Allegheny County bail bond scam didn't act alone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man from Georgia was arrested for stealing more than $35,000 in alleged bail bond scams. But Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus said he didn't act alone.The sheriff's office said 48-year-old Rich Long was in Pittsburgh from July 11 to July 20. Now they're trying to figure out who was alongside him during his alleged scheme. "He had conspirators that helped, assisting him in committing these crimes," said Kraus.Kraus said Long called healthcare professionals and identified himself as a sheriff's deputy or U.S. marshall. He allegedly told the victims they failed to appear in court as expert medical...
CBS Pittsburgh

Police searching for stolen custom golf cart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding a stolen custom golf cart.The golf cart was stolen from a home in Armstrong County earlier this month.Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward.Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Kittanning. 
CBS Pittsburgh

Inaugural Disability Pride Pittsburgh celebration takes over downtown on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This afternoon, hundreds will descend upon downtown Pittsburgh for the inaugural Disability Pride Pittsburgh celebration. There will be speakers, food trucks, activities, and much more. The event will take place between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. It's will happen between the 6th and 7th Street bridges on Fort Duquesne Boulevard. State Representative Jessica Benham will be the keynote speaker. The celebration is put on by Disability Pride PA in honor of the 32nd anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act.
CBS Pittsburgh

Mastriano's plan to allow armed teachers and staff in schools brings strong reaction from Shapiro

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, has a bill to allow school employees to carry guns on school property.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, the proposal has brought a sharp rebuttal from his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Shapiro.Schools in this state are generally gun-free zones, But with the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Mastriano says it's time to let school employees, including teachers, be ready to shoot back at killers. He introduced Senate Bill 1288 to do just that.  In a statement to his Senate colleagues, Mastriano wrote, "I plan to...
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County 911 to take calls from North Fayette Township residents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting next week, the Allegheny County Emergency Services 911 Center will take emergency calls from residents in North Fayette instead of the township's police department.  Right now, North Fayette Township has its own dispatch center, better known as the ring-down center.  North Fayette Township Police Chief Donald Cokus said all fire, EMS and police calls will be coordinated through Allegheny 911, which should improve response times. "Allegheny County Emergency Services is an elite center that dispatches the majority of police, fire and emergency medical services in Allegheny County," Cokus said. "ACES provides multiple dispatchers at any given time,...
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

