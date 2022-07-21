ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Rat lungworm found in Pasco County giant snails

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPjuG_0gnrhqum00

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Almost a month after Giant African Land Snails were found invading a Pasco County community, the Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of a meningitis-causing parasite the snails carry.

Jason Stanley, a nematologist serving as the FDACS incident commander for the New Port Richey snail incursion, said that the rat lungworm parasite had been found on some of the snail specimens collected. So far, 2,000 specimens have been collected by FDACS since the giant, invasive snails were first detected in late June.

Nearly 2K giant snails collected in New Port Richey in purge effort

After setting up a quarantine zone, FDACS used specially trained K-9s to sniff them out. Stanley said the parasites were confirmed Friday by an FDACS lab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yga3_0gnrhqum00
(WFLA PHOTO)

“On Friday, our nematology lab in Gainesville found rat lungworm in some of the snails. Which we sort of expected to find, it was just a matter of time. And that’s a parasite that can cause meningitis,” Stanley said.

According to FDACS, the area the snails have been found is not expanding. The department’s spokesperson told WFLA.com that was a good thing. Stanley broke down the process of how state officials are handling the giant snail invasion.

It’s the third time the snails have been detected in Florida, which Stanley said helped them respond.

“What we’re dealing with is an infestation of Giant African Land Snails. We found it back on June 24, we set up a 200-meter core. And we’re doing survey and treatment in that core,” Stanley said. “It’s very concentrated, which is good, that means the population hasn’t moved out that far. So we continue to surveys outside the zone. We’re not finding anything out there which is really good. In Miami we had a different situation, where we started popping cores, as we say, in different areas. This is kind of isolated, a central core. And we’re hitting that really hard with everything we’ve got.”

The Giant African Land Snail quarantine zone starts in New Port Richey “at the NW corner of US Highway 19 and Ridge Road, proceed E on Ridge Road, S on Little Rd, W on Trouble Creek Rd., N on US Highway 19.”

Now that the presence of rat lungworm has been confirmed, Stanley said FDACS is working to keep the public informed. Their response, however, hasn’t changed.

Giant snail purge underway in Pasco, residents urged not to eat them

“It’s still the same game plan with treatment and survey, but it helps us make the public more aware, don’t be handling these things, it could be a health issue as well,” Stanley said.

Floridians who see strange or large snails are encouraged to contact the Division of Plant Industry to report a snail sighting and allow them to check for any potential spread of the population. The FDACS-DPI Hotline number is 1-888-397-1517.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 3

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Gator surprises deputies in Largo, Fla.

LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - Living in Florida comes with many perks. It also comes with great responsibility. That includes checking outside your front door and under your vehicles for creepy crawlers. Pinellas County deputies were leaving headquarters when they heard a loud sound coming from something nearby. As it turns...
LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Government
Pasco County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
New Port Richey, FL
Lifestyle
Pasco County, FL
Pets & Animals
County
Pasco County, FL
City
New Port Richey, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Pinellas County nurse gets 'Forever Home'

ST. PETERSBURG — After completing a program with Habitat for Humanity, a Pinellas County school nurse now has the key to a brand new home. Artesha Adras volunteered over 100 hours of her own time building homes for others as well as her own. She and her children now...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Vox

The deadliest road in America

Part of the July 2022 issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. Drive along this part of US-19, a stretch of highway in Pasco County that parallels Florida’s Gulf Coast, and you’d be forgiven for not noticing the danger. It looks like a lot of American roads, especially in the South: flat, straight, and wide. Three lanes move in each direction, and extra turn lanes on the right and left bring the total number of lanes to eight or nine at most intersections. The road runs through several cities and places — Hudson, Port Richey, New Port Richey, and Holiday — but because of all the sprawl, you never really feel like you’ve left town.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Florida train runs over person lying on railroad

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after being run over by a train in Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the incident happened at 3:17 a.m. in Osceola County. Troopers said the pedestrian was lying on the railroad track with their head on the...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Snail#Lungworm#The Snails#Giant African Land Snails#Fdacs
thegabber.com

Contractor Found Dead in Gulfport Attic

A contractor was found dead while working in the attic of a Gulfport home July 11. The Gulfport Police Department said coworkers found 54-year-old James Long dead “after going up into the attic crawl space to do work.”. The home is located near 62nd Street South and Gulfport Boulevard...
GULFPORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
fox13news.com

Largo's mini waterpark is an inexpensive way to beat the heat

LARGO, Fla. - The Highland Family Aquatic Center is a mini waterpark in Largo. It provides a variety of fun play experiences for all ages. Some of the water attractions include a 214-foot corkscrew waterslide and a three-story speed slide. There's also play structures and sprays for small children to enjoy.
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Overturned car slows traffic on US 19 in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Watch for slow-moving traffic on U.S. Highway 19 following a crash involving an overturned car, police said. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Drew Street. Drivers in the area should expect delays, according to a tweet from the Clearwater Police Department.
CLEARWATER, FL
WFLA

WFLA

78K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy