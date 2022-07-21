ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Fox News Host Suggests Joe Biden’s COVID Is ‘Karma’

By Justin Baragona
 4 days ago

Fox News contributor Johnny “Joey” Jones reacted to President Joe Biden’s COVID diagnosis on Thursday by saying it could be “karma” over the president’s recent claim that he had cancer. “You don’t want to fool with that. You don’t want to put into...

GOP Rep Attends Gay Son’s Wedding Days After Voting Against Gay Marriage

Three days after voting against a bill seeking to codify federal protections for same-sex unions, Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA) attended the wedding of his gay son, NBC News reported Monday. The son confirmed to the outlet that he had “married the love of [his] life” on Friday night and that his “father was there.” According to Thompson’s spokesperson, the lawmaker and his wife “were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage,” and were “very happy” to welcome their new son-in-law “into their family.” Gawker was the first to report Thompson’s vote on Thursday, though it was unclear at that time whether the congressman would be attending the wedding the following night. Thompson was one of 157 Republicans who voted “nay” on the bill. It passed with a bipartisan 267 affirmative votes, however, and is now before the Senate, where it could be voted on as soon as next week.
Joe Biden
Mark Halperin
Georgia Prosecutor Blocked From Scrutinizing ‘Fake Elector’ in Trump Probe

A judge on Monday barred Georgia’s top prosecutor from investigating one member of a scrum of Republican electors accused of falsely certifying a state victory for Trump during the 2020 presidential election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was barred from pursuing a criminal case against state Sen. Burt Jones, Judge Robert McBurney ruled, given that she had hosted a June campaign fundraiser for Jones’ Democratic opponent in the race for lieutenant governor. Calling it a conflict of interest, McBurney wrote in his decision that “this scenario creates a plain —and actual and untenable—conflict. Any decision the district attorney makes about Jones in connection with the grand jury investigation is necessarily infected by it.” Willis and her team will not be allowed to issue a subpoena to Jones or label him as a target in the grand jury probe, McBurney said. Jones may still be probed by another district attorney, subject to the discretion of state Attorney General Chris Carr, according to The New York Times.
Joe Manchin and Lisa Murkowski Test Positive for COVID-19

Joe Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning. The 74-year-old senator is, according to his statement posted on Twitter, fully vaccinated and boosted. He is “experiencing mild symptoms” and plans to work remotely as he isolates. Manchin’s positive test comes as he is in the public eye for thwarting Democrats’ legislative plans yet again, with many blaming him for dooming efforts to address climate change. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced on Monday afternoon that she, too, has tested positive for the virus “after experiencing flu like symptoms.” Murkowski, 65, will quarantine in Alaska and work remotely.
Pete Buttigieg’s Message to Republican Senators: ‘Our Marriage Deserves to Be Treated Equally’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Republican senators should vote to enshrine marriage equality in law, adding he did not “understand” why 157 Republican members of Congress had voted against the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday (47 voted in support). On State of the Union Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Buttigieg about his thoughts on Senator Marco Rubio who has said he will vote “no” on the bill, calling it a “stupid waste of time.”
Rep. Lee Zeldin Blasts Quick Release of Alleged Attacker

A day after being attacked, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) on Friday returned to the campaign trail to decry New York’s cashless bail law after his alleged assailant was quickly released without bail, the New York Daily News reports. Charged with attempted assault, 43-year-old David Jakubonis was released mere hours after the incident due to the law that waives bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. Jakubonis, who is said to have admitted to police he was drunk during the incident, allegedly tried to aim for Zeldin’s neck with a sharp object while the congressman was giving a speech. Jakubonis was restrained by people nearby. Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, predicted the man’s release on Twitter early Friday, saying, “His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were ‘you’re done’, but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy. Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws.”
Bannon Found Guilty of Obstructing Jan. 6 Probe

After just three hours of deliberating behind closed doors on Friday, a jury in the nation’s capital found Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress. Bannon, who was on trial this week for contempt of Congress over his decision to ignore subpoenas related to the Jan. 6 Committee, had promised a fiery trial that would embarrass the government. In the end, he and his legal team didn’t put a single witness on the stand—not even Bannon.
Putin 'suffers late-night health scare with medics rushed to his bedside' says Telegram channel which has made various claims about Putin's welfare

Vladimir Putin suffered a late-night health scare over the weekend, according to a Telegram channel which claims to monitor the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old suffered from 'severe nausea' overnight Friday into Saturday with doctors rushed to his bedside for around three hours, General SVR channel said. Putin has now...
A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
