Fox News Host Suggests Joe Biden’s COVID Is ‘Karma’

Three days after voting against a bill seeking to codify federal protections for same-sex unions, Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA) attended the wedding of his gay son, NBC News reported Monday. The son confirmed to the outlet that he had “married the love of [his] life” on Friday night and that his “father was there.” According to Thompson’s spokesperson, the lawmaker and his wife “were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage,” and were “very happy” to welcome their new son-in-law “into their family.” Gawker was the first to report Thompson’s vote on Thursday, though it was unclear at that time whether the congressman would be attending the wedding the following night. Thompson was one of 157 Republicans who voted “nay” on the bill. It passed with a bipartisan 267 affirmative votes, however, and is now before the Senate, where it could be voted on as soon as next week.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO