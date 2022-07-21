Whatnot’s valuation doubles to $3.7B as livestream shopping gains popularity in US
The new investment was co-led by DST Global and returning investor CapitalG, and more than doubles the live shopping platform’s valuation to $3.7 billion, up from the $1.5 billion valuation in September 2021, when Whatnot raised $150 million. Also participating in the round were BOND and returning investors Andreessen Horowitz and...
Deng asserts that many companies are flying blind when it comes to real estate. While they added heads during the pandemic, they now face economic headwinds that could — or already have — prompted hiring freezes and layoffs. With the lack of clarity on whether they should lease more space, reduce their footprint, use co-working spaces or all of the above, Deng said, it’s resulting in paused construction and office redesigns as companies figure how to accommodate employees’ needs while cutting costs.
The raise comes less than a year after Spotnana exited stealth with $41 million in funding, and the latest cash injection is perhaps indicative of the world slowly returning to normal as businesses resume at least some degree of travel. Founded out of New York in 2019, Spotnana touts itself...
Blockchain ecosystem Topl has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round to help companies track and monetize social impact initiatives, the firm exclusively told TechCrunch. The raise was co-led by Mercury, Republic Asia and Cryptology Asset Group. The company raised $5 million in a 2020 seed round, Chris...
The announcement comes some six months after the ecommerce giant announced a similar price increase in the U.S., where the annual price jumped 17% from $119 to $139. The latest Amazon Prime price hikes vary greatly between countries in Europe, with French customers paying an extra 43% on top of the current €49 they pay each year. In Germany, Amazon’s second biggest market after the U.S., subscribers will pay 30% more on the €69 they pay at present, while in the U.K. — Amazon’s third biggest market — an extra 20% will be added to the £75 fee.
If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
The Tempest fighter jet, part of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) being built by the U.K. will be equipped with technology that read pilots' minds, BBC reported. Last year, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) awarded a $347 million (£250m) grant to a consortium of companies that includes BAE Systems and Rolls Royce from the U.K., Leonardo from Italy, and missile group MBDA from Europe to develop the sixth generation combat fighter jet, Tempest.
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Homz today announced its launch as the first national housing company dedicated to building a portfolio of sustainable, wellness-focused communities centered around branded attainable housing across the U.S. Through its mixed-use master planned communities, Homz seeks to bring greater housing options to residents at more attainable prices that help to preserve or increase socioeconomic diversity while providing public access to vibrant, highly-amenitized urban environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005747/en/ Aerial view of Homz (Photo: Business Wire)
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Taqtile, a leader in AR-based work-instruction solutions for deskless employees, announces that it has completed the Hangar 51 aviation accelerator program. The Hangar 51 accelerator program is run by International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world’s largest airline groups with 533 aircraft flying to 279 destinations and carrying around 118 million passengers each year (pre-COVID). Its leading airlines in Spain, the UK, and Ireland include Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Veiling, and LEVEL. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005403/en/ Taqtile, a leader in AR-based work-instruction solutions for deskless employees, completes the Hangar 51 aviation accelerator program, demonstrating to International Airlines Group (IAG) members how the Manifest augmented reality (AR) work-instruction platform can benefit airline maintenance and repair operations. Airline crews can access repair and maintenance information including photographs, videos, PDFs, manuals, and documents within the Manifest AR-enabled work environment. All of this instructional content is available to technicians and engineers right at the location of the equipment, resulting in faster training and flawless execution of critical procedures. (Photo: Business Wire)
Instacart says Albertsons Companies and Sprouts Farmers Market are among the first to accept EBT SNAP online in these states. With this expansion, grocers of all sizes can use Carrot Payments, an Instacart Platform solution, to accept EBT SNAP payments online across 49 states and Washington, D.C. “At Instacart, our...
Today, Snyk announced a new developer-centered cloud security product at AWS re:Inforce in Boston. The product’s policy engine enables security teams to hard code complex rules into the system to fix problems before they become an issue, and it’s based on the technology that Fugue brought to the company.
General Motors, which reports its second-quarter financial results Wednesday, is ready to roll into the third-quarter with an eye toward long-term strategy. The automotive juggernaut is building new battery plants, expanding the EV charging infrastructure, and gearing up to unveil the Cadillac Celestiq, the six-figure sedan that sets the tone for GM’s future electric models.
The automaker hopes EV Live, a digital platform that connects shoppers with EV specialists, will speed EV adoption and create a larger market for its new battery-electric models, including the just-launched Chevrolet Blazer SS. Available seven days a week, EV Live provides real-time answers on EV-related questions such as how to use a public charging network or install a home charging station.
Reuters was first to report the news. The loan to Ultium Cells, the name of the GM-LG joint venture, is expected to close in the coming months and will be used for its upcoming facilities in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan. GM and LG have plans to invest more than $7 billion to jointly build three battery plants. Production at the Ohio factory is expected to begin in August. In Tennessee, production is scheduled for late 2023 and in Michigan for 2024.
Last week, we looked at a crossover episode for meme investing. This week, we’re talking about Musk dumping tokens while holding onto others. You can get this newsletter in your inbox every week by subscribing on TechCrunch’s newsletter page. Dumping favor. A weekly dispatch from the desk of...
The four-year-old South Korean firm, which went public last year, gained popularity with its shooter game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds — commonly called PUBG. The title, PUBG Mobile, amassed over 50 million monthly active users in India, becoming the most popular mobile game in the country, until it landed on the list of apps New Delhi ordered to block over national security concerns.
