Whatnot’s valuation doubles to $3.7B as livestream shopping gains popularity in US

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Taqtile, a leader in AR-based work-instruction solutions for deskless employees, announces that it has completed the Hangar 51 aviation accelerator program. The Hangar 51 accelerator program is run by International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world’s largest airline groups with 533 aircraft flying to 279 destinations and carrying around 118 million passengers each year (pre-COVID). Its leading airlines in Spain, the UK, and Ireland include Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Veiling, and LEVEL. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005403/en/ Taqtile, a leader in AR-based work-instruction solutions for deskless employees, completes the Hangar 51 aviation accelerator program, demonstrating to International Airlines Group (IAG) members how the Manifest augmented reality (AR) work-instruction platform can benefit airline maintenance and repair operations. Airline crews can access repair and maintenance information including photographs, videos, PDFs, manuals, and documents within the Manifest AR-enabled work environment. All of this instructional content is available to technicians and engineers right at the location of the equipment, resulting in faster training and flawless execution of critical procedures. (Photo: Business Wire)

