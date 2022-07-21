Upslope Brewing Co. Announces the First-Ever Free Lee Hill Block Party

A family whose home was destroyed by the Marshall Fire is celebrating as construction on their new home continues. Jessica Carson and her children, Connor and Addi, decided to set up a picnic in the house that's still in the timber frame stages. Theirs was one of the first homes to be evacuated when the fire began in December 2021. They hope their excitement as they move onto this next phase is shared by everyone who see it. "We hope as people drive by it gives them hope that we are rebuilding, that the community's rebuilding, and that the neighbors are coming back," said Carson. "and we're all resilient and we will rise."More than 1,000 homes were destroyed in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO