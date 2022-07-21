ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Palmdale Mayor in Hospital, Testing for Auto-Immune Disorder

By City News Service
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Thursday undergoing tests for an auto-immune disorder after spending two days at Antelope Valley Hospital.

Hofbauer was transferred from Antelope Valley Hospital to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday night. He watched the Palmdale City Council meeting on Tuesday night from a room at Antelope Valley Hospital.

He posted on his personal Facebook page that he was transferred to Cedars-Sinai because it is "better equipped to draw a huge stable of specialists to treat and diagnose" the manifestation of an auto-immune disorder.

"I don't intend to be sidelined by anything," Hofbauer posted in a statement on Facebook.

He said he will undergo a couple days of lab tests and he is hoping no surgeries or biopsies will be needed.

Hofbauer has served on the Palmdale City Council since 2003 and was elected mayor in 2018 and 2020. His term expires in November. Prior to being elected to the City Council, he was a Planning Commissioner and chairman beginning in 1990.

He retired from the Los Angeles Fire Department as a fire inspector in 2012 after more than three decades with the agency.

Comments / 7

Antwenette Johnson
5d ago

and he didn't even go to his own hospital in the city he live in shame on him as if Palmdale regional isn't a good hospital

Reply(4)
2
 

