How to Watch Nope: Release Date and Streaming Status

As the DC movie universe prepares to unleash its next wave with The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and more, we're of course keeping an eye on the overall plan for not just the DC Extended Universe but also the DC Comics live-action movie and projects that may not quite fall into that particular world. Most recently news has broken that two more live-action DC series, an adaptation of the Aqualad graphic novel You Brought Me the Ocean and a Peacemaker spinoff focused on Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. There were also quite a few new trailers released at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 for Black Adam and more.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO