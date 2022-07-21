ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How to Watch Nope: Release Date and Streaming Status

By Jordan Sirani
IGN
 5 days ago

The shroud of mystery surrounding Jordan Peele’s next horror movie is about to be lifted. Nope, Peele’s third feature film, is poised to be another hit for the acclaimed writer-director, with IGN’s Nope review calling it “one of the most effective and purely entertaining summer blockbusters in...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Michelle Monaghan stars as identical twins in 'Echoes' trailer

July 26 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming mystery thriller series Echoes. Starring Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer and Karen Robinson, Echoes follows the lives of two identical twins (both played by Monaghan) who harbor a dangerous and shocking secret, according to the official logline from Netflix.
TV SERIES
IGN

Genshin Impact: Twitch Streamer Livestreams Leaked Sumeru Update for 3 Hours, Takes it Down After Internet Backlash

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 is coming soon, and as we keep approaching the day of the update, leaks about the game are constantly coming in. A bunch of upcoming characters have been leaked, along with their Constellations, animations, Elemental Skill and Bursts, their whole design and model and whatnot. However, one leaker went further and straight up leaked three hours of content from Version 3.0 on Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

New DC Movies and TV Shows: 2022 Release Dates and Beyond

As the DC movie universe prepares to unleash its next wave with The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and more, we're of course keeping an eye on the overall plan for not just the DC Extended Universe but also the DC Comics live-action movie and projects that may not quite fall into that particular world. Most recently news has broken that two more live-action DC series, an adaptation of the Aqualad graphic novel You Brought Me the Ocean and a Peacemaker spinoff focused on Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. There were also quite a few new trailers released at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 for Black Adam and more.
TV SHOWS
IGN

Out of the Blue - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Out of the Blue, an upcoming thriller and drama movie starring Diane Kruger, Ray Nicholson, Hank Azaria, and Chase Sui Wonders. After spending time in prison following an assault charge, Connor Bates now works in a library and spends his free time running, swimming, and trying to piece his world back together. When he meets Marilyn Chambers, the wife of a wealthy businessman, they collide into an intense physical and emotional relationship that quickly escalates into idle talk about her husband’s murder.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Brandon Perea
IGN

Till - Official Trailer

Watch the trailer for Till, the upcoming film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deseret.com

Reports: ‘Jeopardy!’ has decided who will permanently host the show

More than a year and a half after Alex Trebek’s death, “Jeopardy!” has reportedly reached a decision on who will host the quiz show permanently. “Jeopardy!” will reportedly carry on as it has for most of Season 38, with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik splitting hosting responsibilities, multiple media outlets are reporting. Throughout this current season, Jennings and Bialik have each taken turns hosting the quiz show for several weeks at a time.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Is a More Epic 'Hard Left Turn' for the Series, Says Director

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania may be an official third entry in the series but its director has promised "a hard left turn" from what fans are used to. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Peyton Reed said that, while the third Ant-Man film continues the story of its main characters Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, the introduction of one of Marvel's big bads majorly changes the dynamic.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showtime#Peacock#Universal Pictures
IGN

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Paul Wesley Reacts to William Shatner’s Reaction to The New James T. Kirk | San Diego Comic Con 2022

The cast of Star Trek: Brave New Worlds stops by the IGN set at SDCC 2022 and talked about Paul Wesley and his rendition of the legendary Star Trek character Captain James T. Kirk. Kirk appeared in the finale of Brave New Worlds Season 1 and will likely factor into the upcoming Season 2, but how much? Stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Christina Chong and Paul Wesley join IGN host Narz and Executive Editor Scott Collura for a look ahead for the sci-fi series.
MOVIES
IGN

Wizards of the Coast Sets Up a Video Game Studio Led By Dragon Age Producer

Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast has established a video game studio led by Dragon Age's fromer executive producer. Christian Dailey, who announced his departure from Bioware in February, will serve as vice president and head of studio at Skeleton Key - a new Austin, Texas based game development studio working on a AAA project.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Reef: Stalked Review

The Reef: Stalked is in theaters, VOD/digital, and Shudder on July 29, 2022. Andrew Traucki’s The Reef: Stalked is the writer/director’s fourth wade back into aquatic horror waters, albeit with inconsistent results. I wasn’t taken by his first shark attack flick, The Reef, which was a concern that proved detrimental coming into his 2022 sequel. Both films implement a style of using wildlife B-roll that doesn’t match character-focused cinematography, but The Reef: Stalked also falls victim to another sin of indie-budgeted shark cinema — poorly computer-animated beasts. It’s never as bad as Alicia Silverstone’s battle against a pixelated atrocity in The Requin earlier this year, but still woefully underwhelming in terms of fin flick thrills.
MOVIES
IGN

Star Trek, Tron Actor David Warner Dies, Aged 80

British actor David Warner, who starred in Star Trek and Tron among many other projects, has died, aged 80. The BBC reports that Warner died of a “cancer-related illness.” His family shared the news “with an overwhelmingly heavy heart.”. “Over the past 18 months he approached his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
IGN

Solo Levelling Manhwa Artist Seong-rak Jang Has Passed Away

According to news reports from South Korea, one of the country's top webtoon artists has died. Seong-rak Jang, also known as Dubu, passed away at the age of 40. The artist was well known for co-creating Solo Leveling, a tremendously popular Korean manhwa. According to Redice Studio on Twitter, Jang...
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Draws Boos For His Superman Response At Comic-Con

One of the hot topics among DC fans heading into San Diego Comic-Con was whether Henry Cavill would make a surprise appearance to announce that he would be reprising his role as Superman. Those hopes were dashed when he failed to turn up at today's Warner Bros. panel, leading to the speculation that someone else might don the famous cape.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IGN

Serum, a First-Person Survival Game, Announced

Developer Game Island has announced Serum, a first-person survival game for PC in which you must craft, hunt, adapt, and survive in a forest that's been posioned by the titular serum. Game Island says there will be safe zones and shelters where you can craft weapons and traps and prepare...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bound by Blades - Announcement Trailer

Here's your look at Bound by Blades, an upcoming action RPG focusing on boss battles. The game is coming in Q4 2022 to Steam and releasing later on Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS devices. Check out the trailer to see some of the bosses you'll battle, crafting elements, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sword Expert Reacts To Game of Thrones | Battle of the Bastards

Watch a sword expert react to the iconic Battle of the Bastards, from Game of Thrones. How realistic is this fight between the armies of Jon Snow and Ramsay Bolton? We got all-around sword, HEMA, and battle expert, Matt Easton, to look at this GoT battle and break down just how realistic it really is.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

DC Announces Four New Animated Projects Involving Batman, RWBY, Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes

DC fans were in for a real treat, as Warner Bros. gave fans new looks to the studio's upcoming projects in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam. While Hall H was decked with DC stars such as Zachary Levi and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during the announcements, the animation side also had its fair share of revelations, as DC announced not one but four new movies that will arrive next year.
MOVIES
IGN

Daredevil: Born Again Announced During San Diego Comic-Con

After making his full MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox is getting his very own series on Disney Plus. During tonight's Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, MCU boss Kevin Feige announced that Daredevil: Born Again will be launching as part of Phase 5. The new...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IGN

The Meta Quest 2 is Getting a $100 Price Increase

After almost two years on the market, Meta is officially increasing the price of its Quest 2 VR headset by $100. Beginning August 1, the 128GB storage configuration for the Meta Quest 2 will cost $399.99 (previously $299), while the 256GB model will now retail for $499.99. Meta also confirmed that starting August 1 until December 31, those that purchase a Quest 2 will receive a free digital copy of Beat Saber.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy