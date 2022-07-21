Tigers' Akil Baddoo: On bench for matinee game

Duvall, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, will undergo surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Duvall exited Saturday's contest with left wrist discomfort, but he's since been diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath and will be out for the rest of 2022. The 33-year-old will finish the campaign with a .213/.276/.401 slash line, 12 home runs, and 36 RBI in 86 games.
Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
Odorizzi left Monday's start against the Athletics due to an undisclosed injury. He allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings prior to his departure. Odorizzi was visited by the team trainer twice over the course of his start, and he was...
Gore left Monday's game against the Tigers with an unspecified injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Gore was paid a visit by his manager and the team trainer after appearing to be in discomfort, and he would need to exit the contest. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.
Grisham was removed in the eighth inning of Saturday's game against the Mets after falling to the ground in a collision at first base. His back locked up, and he may be held out of Sunday's contest as a result, according to the Associated Press. In the top of the...
The Colts signed Hurst to a one-year contract Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Hurst spent time on Tampa Bay's practice squad last year, but he was not elevated to the active roster. He has yet to suit up during the regular season, but he did catch two passes for 20 yards when he was with the Chargers during the 2021 preseason. Hurst attended Division II West Georgia and caught 40 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior season. He's a long shot to win a role in Indy's deep receiving corps.
Cabrera went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 12-4 win over the Padres. Cabrera went deep in the sixth inning for his fourth home run of the season and 506th of his storied career. The veteran is now batting .284 this year, and while his power has largely vanished, he's still hitting in the middle of Detroit's order most days. Cabrera will have modest fantasy value as long as he keeps hitting and stays healthy.
Meyers was removed from Saturday's game against the Mariners in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent elbow injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers was hit in the elbow by a pitch in the top of the ninth inning and remained in the game to run the bases, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Prior to his departure, he went 2-for-3 with a double. It's not yet clear whether the 26-year-old will be forced to miss additional time.
Peterson (elbow) will likely be sidelined until at least the end of August, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Peterson has been dealing with his elbow injury for approximately three weeks, and he'll require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Counsell said that a return at the end of August is "optimistic," so it's possible that the 32-year-old will be unavailable until sometime in September. Mike Brosseau will likely see an uptick in playing time at third base behind Luis Urias over the next few weeks.
With the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline in the offing, it's rumor season around baseball. That's why we're here to round up all those rumors and pass them along to you via state-of-the-art HTML. Now let's jump into Monday's buzz around the biggest name on the market: Nationals superstar Juan Soto.
Rojas went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and three stolen bases in Monday's 7-0 win over the Giants. Entering Monday, Rojas had never had multiple steals in a major-league game, let alone three. This was also his second straight multi-hit effort. The infielder's rampant running has him up to 11 steals in 65 contests, and he's yet to be caught stealing. He's added a .279/.352/.408 slash line with five home runs, 28 RBI and 36 runs scored through 267 plate appearances.
The Houston Astros are in a good position. They have one of the largest division leads in the majors thanks to a 64-33 record, and they have the third-best run differential to boot. By any objective measure, they're one of the three or four best clubs in the game -- and this comes after they've lost Carlos Correa, George Springer, and Gerrit Cole to free agency over the past few offseasons.
Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. A sore calf prevented Yastrzemski from playing the last two days, and it will keep him out of the starting lineup for a third day in a row.
With top overall prospect GG Jackson reclassifying from the 2023 to 2022 recruiting class, all eyes now turn to DJ Wagner -- who was quickly elevated to the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023 in the 247Sports rankings -- and his dramatic Bluegrass State recruiting battle. Will it be Kentucky or Louisville that lands one of basketball's brightest young stars?
Sadzeck was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Monday. Sadzeck was called up July 13 and appeared in two games, surrendering three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings. He will now either report to Triple-A Nashville, get claimed by another team or be released outright, the first of which seems most likely. Ethan Small was called up from Nashville on Monday to replace Sadzeck on the active roster.
Ashby signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with Milwaukee on Saturday that includes incentives and club options for 2028 and 2029. Much like the extension Freddy Peralta signed a couple years ago, this contract will provide Ashby some financial certainty and it presumably has team-friendly terms if Ashby pitches to his potential. The electric southpaw has had some high points and some struggles this season, but he is well rested after the break and is scheduled to start Monday at home against the Rockies.
Haniger (ankle) started in left field during HIgh-A Everett's loss to Eugene on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run before being removed for a defensive replacement in the fifth inning. Haniger quickly racked up three at-bats during the high-scoring game, so he was able to make his...
Training camps are underway across the NFL. Now it's only a matter of time before the real games begin. Until then, all eyes are on the big names and tight position battles around the league. Some clubs boast more drama than others, especially when it comes to quarterback competitions. But all 32 enter the summer believing they can make some level of noise in 2022.
The Padres are planning on keeping Myers (knee) on his minor-league rehab assignment for at least a couple more days, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Both manager Bob Melvin and Myers feel that the 31-year-old can benefit from some more at-bats in the minors while he works to regain comfort in his right knee, an injury that has kept him on the shelf since June 3. He made the eighth appearance of his rehab assignment Sunday for Triple-A El Paso and has slashed .313/.353/.563 with two home runs during the minor-league stint. Once activated, Myers should displace Nomar Mazara as the Friars' primary right fielder.
Tatis (wrist) took batting practice at Citi Field over the weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis resumed a hitting progression shortly before the All-Star break and had been hitting in the cage as of a few days ago prior to getting the green light for batting practice on the field. The 23-year-old apparently responded well to his workout over the weekend, and he said he'll likely take a few more live hitting sessions in simulated games over the next few days before potentially beginning a minor-league rehab assignment at Double-A San Antonio. Tatis is still likely a week or more away from returning from the 60-day injured list, but fantasy managers who have been stashing him all season should continue holding the star shortstop while an early August debut is beginning to come into focus.
