Chelsea's Sam Kerr Wins ESPY For Best International Athlete in Women's Football

By Melissa Edwards
 5 days ago

Two days after making FIFA history, Chelsea Women's star Sam Kerr has picked up yet another award on the back of a phenomenal campaign for the Blues.

The forward has already picked up the Women's Super League golden boot, both PFA player's and fan's Player of the Year, the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year and various more, alongside the WSL title and the FA Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192h5m_0gnrgwfz00
Kerr with the WSL trophy.  IMAGO / Sportimage

The Australia captain became the first female footballer to appear on the cover of EA Sports FIFA video game, in a ground-breaking season for the platform which will be featuring women's teams for the first time since it's creation.

Kerr took to Instagram after the news had broken and said: "One of your FIFA23 cover stars. From playing as a kid, to being in the game and now on the global cover! It's a dream come true."

Now, for the third time in her career, the 28-year-old has taken home the ESPY for Best International Athlete of Women's Football, which not only emphasises the consistency of her brilliance, but also the West London Club's dominance in world football.

The ongoing Women's Euros has provided an unprecedented amount of television viewers and attendees across every match, and Chelsea players have been shining.

The world are watching women's football with a refreshed sense of admiration and respect for the sport, and it's leading players and teams are coming from England's top-flight level, despite only becoming professional four years ago.

It means players like Sam Kerr are finally getting the global recognition they deserve and that we'll start to see more and more footballers just like her.

‘We Want to Be Role Models’ - Mason Mount on Improving His Game at Chelsea

Chelsea's Mason Mount has talked about becoming a role model for future generations. Despite being 23-years-old, one of Chelsea's most senior and reliable figures is Mount. The England international was captaining Thomas Tuchel's side against Charlotte FC in pre-season and with Azpilicueta set to leave, Mount could be one of the candidates to take the armband next season.
Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Tipped As Favored Goalkeeper Target For Napoli

Chelsea are looking to trim their squad and lower their wage bill this summer, with recent reports linking one of their keepers to Italian side Napoli. Kepa Arrizabalaga's time in West London certainly has not gone to plan since his record arrival from Athletic Bilbao. He is beginning to look for a move away in search of consistent game time and may find himself in Italy if recent reports are to be believed.
Key Stat Could Show The Player Chelsea Needs To Sign

As Chelsea continue their hunt for another centreback, there are some attributes that are more important than others. Whoscored.com tweeted a statistic on the most dribbles per game by centrebacks covering the top five leagues. Dribbling is a key part of the modern defender, especially in progressive attacking sides. The...
