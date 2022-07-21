Chelsea's Sam Kerr Wins ESPY For Best International Athlete in Women's Football

Two days after making FIFA history, Chelsea Women's star Sam Kerr has picked up yet another award on the back of a phenomenal campaign for the Blues.

The forward has already picked up the Women's Super League golden boot, both PFA player's and fan's Player of the Year, the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year and various more, alongside the WSL title and the FA Cup.

Kerr with the WSL trophy. IMAGO / Sportimage

The Australia captain became the first female footballer to appear on the cover of EA Sports FIFA video game, in a ground-breaking season for the platform which will be featuring women's teams for the first time since it's creation.

Kerr took to Instagram after the news had broken and said: "One of your FIFA23 cover stars. From playing as a kid, to being in the game and now on the global cover! It's a dream come true."

Now, for the third time in her career, the 28-year-old has taken home the ESPY for Best International Athlete of Women's Football, which not only emphasises the consistency of her brilliance, but also the West London Club's dominance in world football.

The ongoing Women's Euros has provided an unprecedented amount of television viewers and attendees across every match, and Chelsea players have been shining.

The world are watching women's football with a refreshed sense of admiration and respect for the sport, and it's leading players and teams are coming from England's top-flight level, despite only becoming professional four years ago.

It means players like Sam Kerr are finally getting the global recognition they deserve and that we'll start to see more and more footballers just like her.