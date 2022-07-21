ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: S Sam Franklin Jr.

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 5 days ago

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be previewing the "roster bubble" aka the list of players who are not guaranteed a roster spot when the team trims things all the way down from 90 to 53.

Today's bubble profile: S Sam Franklin Jr.

Over the last couple of years, the Carolina Panthers have added a number of bodies to the safeties room. Now, the team has seven safeties on the roster if you include Myles Hartsfield who can play a little bit of everything.

A year ago, the Panthers had a bunch of different combinations in the back end paired up with Jeremy Chinn. With the arrival of Xavier Woods, playing time will be scarce. Taking a quick glance at the other safeties in the room, Franklin's job is not safe. Sean Chandler, Juston Burris, and Myles Hartsfield are all primed to make the cut, so it will likely come down to Franklin and Kenny Robinson jockeying for the final spot.

Although the Panthers' staff likes Franklin's potential, he hasn't performed all that well in game action. In his first two years, Franklin has allowed 14 receptions on 21 targets. His pass coverage skills are subpar at best and isn't quite as versatile as some of the other guys in the back end of the defense. The margin for error is small for Franklin in the month of August.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllPanthers

Panthers CB Kalon Barnes Rated One of the Fastest Players in Madden 23

Last week, Madden 23 released its full player ratings and Carolina Panthers rookie cornerback Kalon Barnes was rated as the 2nd-fastest player in the entire game. Barnes totaled 69 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and three interceptions during his four years in Waco with the Baylor Bears. Given how talented and deep the Panthers' cornerback room is, Barnes will likely make his impact only special teams as a gunner or return specialist. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine with a 4.23 forty.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Franklin, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
AllPanthers

All 53: S Jeremy Chinn Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

NFL Stats: 224 tackles, 10 QB hits, 8 TFLs, 10 PBUs, 2 INTs, 2 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries. Projected 2022 Stats: 111 tackles, 7 QB hits, 2, sacks, 6 PBUs, 2 INTs. Jeremy Chinn has been rock solid through the first two years of his career but the addition of Xavier Woods in the back end should set up Chinn for his best season yet. He hasn't had that type of veteran presence back there with him, so having an elite communicator in Woods will allow Chinn to play more freely within the defense. Not to mention, sticking at safety for a second straight year and now getting to work with Steve Wilks will benefit him greatly.
CHARLOTTE, NC
AllPanthers

Matt Corral Agrees to Terms on Rookie Contract with Panthers

Monday morning, rookie quarterback Matt Corral and the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on his rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Corral was one of the few draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft that had yet to sign a contract. With Corral now officially on board, the Panthers have signed all six of their selections from April's draft.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Sean Chandler
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
930
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy