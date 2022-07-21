ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

RB Leipzig v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Names Strong Reds Starting Lineup

By Neil Andrew
 5 days ago

As Liverpool continue their pre-season preparations, manager Jurgen Klopp has named a strong starting lineup to face RB Leipzig in Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBrrs_0gnrgorP00
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liverpool have returned from their tour of Asia where they lost 4-0 to Manchester United in Bangkok before a much-improved performance saw them beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in Singapore.

Klopp is still missing a number of key players for the clash in Germany with Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota all missing.

Adrian retains his place in goal and will play behind a full strength back four where Ibrahima Konate is selected to partner Virgil van Dijk.

In midfield, Naby Keita lines up alongside Brazilian Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara with skipper Jordan Henderson starting from the bench.

Up front, Klopp opts for Roberto Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez in an attractive looking forward line that includes Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

In Germany, the game will be available on Servus TV.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.

LFCTransferRoom

'Has Ingredients Of Andres Iniesta' Liverpool's Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders Full Of Praise For Harvey Elliot

Harvey Elliot is regarded very highly within the Liverpool fanbase, however, assistant manager Pep Lijnders' take on the youngster is even higher. This could be the season where Harvey Elliot works himself into the first team. With Jordan Henderson's form coming under scrutiny last season, there are already calls for Elliot to replace him.
