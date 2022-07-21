The Tallest Man On Earth Releases New Cover Song, Announces Signing to ANTI

The Tallest Man On Earth (who happens to also be one of the best songwriters on Earth) has released a new cover song to celebrate the announcement that he’s signed to the music outlet ANTI-.

The talented artist, born Kristian Matsson, released a cover of the song, “För sent för Edelweiss,” by the beloved Swedish musician Håkan Hellström.

The new cover track marks The Tallest Man On Earth’s first release since his 2019 album, I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream.

According to a press statement, the song “holds particular significance to Kristian because of Hellström’s influence on TTMOE’s music, and is the first time he has released music in his native language of Swedish. The song has been Matsson’s walk-on music at every live show for over a decade.”

The statement continued, “The song tells the story of a relationship gone awry, making it a perfect lead-in to a Tallest Man on Earth live set, which can be summed up by the misery of a break-up infused with a jolt of infectious energy. This song is a story of endings, but for The Tallest Man, it has always been the marker of a night beginning, of the fervent intensity of a live show unfolding, something he sorely missed until he finally returned to the road in fall 2021.”

“För sent för Edelweissʼ has been my intro song since 2010. My walk-on music. Itʼs become this very special song in my life; when I heard that song come on for my first show back since the beginning of the pandemic, when we played Dalhalla in Sweden, I was in tears,” explains Matsson. “That song brings special meaning to me. It will wake up my mind to full focus. Somehow the misery of breakup songs can be upliing – a way to find connection. I have a lot of sad love songs like that of my own. Why do I feel like this song is a buddy? I donʼt know. But itʼs always been my favorite Håkan Hellström song.”

Upon returning from tour in the spring of 2022, Matsson got to work on new original music for a forthcoming album. Stay tuned for more news on that forthcoming release.

In the meantime, check out his new cover below. And check out our 2022 feature with Matsson HERE.

Photo by Shervin Lainez / Courtesy Pitch Perfect PR