Warren, OH

Man says robber used money to buy crack, smoked it in front of him

By C. Aileen Blaine
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gev8D_0gnrg3ed00
(Photo: WKBN)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man told police that a group assaulted and robbed him early Wednesday in Warren while he was walking home from work.

A police report stated that the victim was walking home from work on West Market Street when he was approached by five males. The males pushed him down and began to assault him before taking $20 from his pocket, the victim told police.

The victim said one of the males then ran down the street and returned with a rock of crack cocaine, which he proceeded to smoke in front of him. The group then told the victim that “if they see him walking again, they will hurt him badly,” according to the report.

The victim stated that they ran away when police officers arrived, but the report reads that the victim was the only person observed by officers in the area.

An ambulance arrived to handle the victim’s complaints of an injured back and legs, but he refused treatment and said he just wanted a ride home, the report said.

The report states that the victim was unable to give a detailed description of his attackers.

