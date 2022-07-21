QB Petty, who led Holtz’s Gamecocks to 2 bowl wins, has died
By The Associated Press
4 days ago
Former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty, who led Lou Holtz's teams to consecutive Outback Bowl wins, has died. He was 43. The university announced Petty's death on Thursday. No cause of death was given. Petty was a...
Chicago Bears Pro Bowl pass rusher Robert Quinn skipped the team's mandatory minicamp in June amid trade rumors. This happened despite the Bears insisting over the spring that they weren't shopping the 32-year-old. With training camps now officially open for all 32 NFL teams, Quinn and the Bears are looking...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, who last week spoke at a pro-life fundraising event in Michigan, said this past weekend that "we'll raise that baby" should someone in his family or program be involved with an unplanned pregnancy. "Let's discuss it," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski as part of a...
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will participate in the ESPN Invitational. The tournament tip-offs on November 24th.
On July 26, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports revealed the eight-team tournament bracket. The Cornhuskers will open the tournament against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Here are the complete first-round matchups per Rothstein:
Florida State vs. Siena
Ole Miss vs. Stanford
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska
Memphis vs. Seton Hall
Last season, Oklahoma had a 19-16 record, but they had an abysmal 3-8 record on the road. The Sooners also lost their leading scorer Umoja Gibson. Gibson transferred to DePaul.
Memphis and Seton Hall may be the two most dangerous teams in the field. Last season, both Seton Hall and Memphis had a 21-11 record.
Sources: The bracket for the 2022 ESPN Invitational is set.
Florida State/SienaOle Miss/StanfordOklahoma/NebraskaMemphis/Seton Hall
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 26, 2022
