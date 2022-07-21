QB Petty, who led Holtz’s Gamecocks to 2 bowl wins, has died

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will participate in the ESPN Invitational. The tournament tip-offs on November 24th. On July 26, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports revealed the eight-team tournament bracket. The Cornhuskers will open the tournament against the Oklahoma Sooners. Here are the complete first-round matchups per Rothstein: Florida State vs. Siena Ole Miss vs. Stanford Oklahoma vs. Nebraska Memphis vs. Seton Hall Last season, Oklahoma had a 19-16 record, but they had an abysmal 3-8 record on the road. The Sooners also lost their leading scorer Umoja Gibson. Gibson transferred to DePaul. Memphis and Seton Hall may be the two most dangerous teams in the field. Last season, both Seton Hall and Memphis had a 21-11 record. Sources: The bracket for the 2022 ESPN Invitational is set. Florida State/SienaOle Miss/StanfordOklahoma/NebraskaMemphis/Seton Hall — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 26, 2022 List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher

