Vandenberg rocket launch delayed seconds before liftoff. Here’s when it will now take place

Forty-six seconds before a SpaceX rocket was expected to blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday, the countdown clock stopped.

A few seconds later, the message came through from mission control: No rocket launch today.

Instead the mission will launch from the base near Lompoc during the backup window on Friday at 10:39 a.m., according to SpaceX.

As of midday Thursday, the company had not released a specific reason why the launch was delayed.

An official during the live broadcast of the scrubbed launch noted that the countdown is the time for crew to assess any last-minute issues that might prevent a successful take-off.

“There are 1,000 ways a launch can go wrong and only one way it can go right,” the official said during the broadcast.

The rocket is expected to carry 46 of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The launch will use the company’s Falcon 9 rocket; the first-stage booster that will be used previously launched the NROL-87, NROL-85 and SARah-1 missions, SpaceX said.

Following separation, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch will once again begin about five minutes prior to liftoff and can be watched online at spacex.com/launches/sl3-2 .

How to watch Vandenberg rocket launch

The SpaceX launch will likely be viewable from around the Central Coast, depending on the weather conditions and whether Vandenberg’s infamous fog makes an appearance as it did on Thursday.

There are several viewing areas around the Lompoc area for those interested in watching the spectacle live.

Cars often line up along Ocean Avenue, also known as Highway 246, with hundreds of spectators sitting on top of their vehicles or on the side of the road waiting for the rocket to come shooting up over the hills.

Other popular viewing sites include spots along Firefighter, Harris Grade and Santa Lucia roads.