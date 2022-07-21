Mean, Green … And Clean Again

The long-delayed hearing on the status of the Forest Park Tap Room’s liquor license got underway but didn’t quite finish on July 22. Early during the hearing, Tap Room attorney Mark Johnson said that he couldn’t get several of his witnesses, including bar co-owner Hansel Law, to the hearing. With most of the village’s witnesses and one witness for the Tap Room already there, the two sides agreed to have those witnesses testify and have the other witnesses testify at a later date. Mayor Rory Hoskins, who serves as the Forest Park liquor commissioner, said he didn’t want to drag the matter out for too much longer, and the two sides agreed to resume the hearing on July 26 at 10 a.m.

FOREST PARK, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO