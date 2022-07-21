Drake Set to Bring ‘Honestly Nevermind’ to Life With a String of Club Dates

Drake is taking his new, house-inspired album on the road, with a handful of small dates in Europe – arguably the mecca of dance club fervor. The stint will see Drake playing four shows in some of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations, leaving behind stadiums for beach clubs and discos.

The outing will kick off on August 11 at the SantAnna Beach Club in Mykonos, before heading to St. Tropez, Marbella, and ending in Ibiza at the 7000-capacity Ushuaia open-air beach club.

Joining Drake across the tour will be South African DJ Black Coffee, who also executively produced the rapper’s latest album, Honestly Nevermind. The club dates are an effort to capture the “vibe” of the album which was heavily inspired by ’90s-house music.

In addition to Black Coffee, organizers have teased more special guests to be announced later, with different DJs and artists expected to pop up at each location.

The limited run is a massive departure for Drake, who typically opts to play some of the biggest venues in the world. The club dates will be an intimate affair, giving fans a chance to be up close and personal with the rapper.

Organizers say the club dates are just the start of similar “moments” set to promote the new album, with Drake expected to bring the small concerts to events like New York Fashion Week, Art Basel, The Super Bowl, and Coachella.

Of course, Drake is stopping by Toronto for a string of hometown shows before he heads off to the Mediterranean Coast. His October World Weekend fest will feature the likes of Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj. Find ticket options for the OVO fest, HERE.

Ticket information and pricing on the European jaunt will be announced shortly. Check out the list of dates below.

Drake Club Shows

August 11 — Mykonos, Greece @ SantAnna

August 14 — St. Tropez, France @ venue TBD

August 19 — Marbella, Spain @ Momento

August 28 — Ibiza, Spain @ Ushuaia

* Additional show in Cannes or Monaco TBA

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)