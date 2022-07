SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries in Springfield. According to police, it’s linked to an incident at the corner of Walnut Street and South Scenic Avenue. At 2:19 a.m. Sunday, reports of gunshots came in from that area. Once police arrived on the scene, they learned an assault had happened, but they could not locate any victims. Shortly after, a female showed up at a Springfield ER with a gunshot wound. A sergeant tells KY3 the female was in the area of the incident at Walnut and South Scenic when she was shot.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO