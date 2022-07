For LEGO Star Wars fans, it has already been an exciting year of releases. However, arguably the most anticipated set of the year has yet to come. While the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones hasn’t been a focal point of this year’s LEGO Star Wars offerings, prequel fans are celebrating the unveiling of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith’s AT-TE Walker. The iconic vehicle is now found in play-scale LEGO form for the fourth time, with its last release taking place in 2013.

