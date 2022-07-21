Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray agree to $230.5 million contract extension

July 21 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year contract extension, the NFC West franchise announced Thursday.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Pro Football Network that the deal is worth $230.5 million and includes $160 million guaranteed. Murray will earn an average of $46.1 million per season through the 2028 campaign.

The three-year veteran was entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Cardinals also had until May 2 to pick up a fifth-year option on that pact.

Murray, 24, completed a career-best 69.2% of his throws for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 starts last season. He also ran for 423 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray went 9-5 as a starter last season. The Cardinals started the year with a 7-0 record. Murray then sprained his ankle in a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He went on to miss the next three games.

The Cardinals ended the season with an 11-6 record and lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

Cardinals rookies reported Thursday to training camp. The rest of the team is scheduled to report Tuesday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Cardinals in a preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 12 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cardinals will host the Kansas City Chiefs in their first regular-season game at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 11 in Glendale.