ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray agree to $230.5 million contract extension

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFDJK_0gnrcpdk00

July 21 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year contract extension, the NFC West franchise announced Thursday.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Pro Football Network that the deal is worth $230.5 million and includes $160 million guaranteed. Murray will earn an average of $46.1 million per season through the 2028 campaign.

The three-year veteran was entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Cardinals also had until May 2 to pick up a fifth-year option on that pact.

Murray, 24, completed a career-best 69.2% of his throws for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 starts last season. He also ran for 423 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray went 9-5 as a starter last season. The Cardinals started the year with a 7-0 record. Murray then sprained his ankle in a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He went on to miss the next three games.

The Cardinals ended the season with an 11-6 record and lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

Cardinals rookies reported Thursday to training camp. The rest of the team is scheduled to report Tuesday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Cardinals in a preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 12 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cardinals will host the Kansas City Chiefs in their first regular-season game at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 11 in Glendale.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Kyler Murray's $230.5M extension includes rare 'independent study' clause

July 26 (UPI) -- Kyler Murray's new contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals features a rare "independent study" clause, which requires the quarterback to spend at least four hours weekly to mentally prepare between games. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and NBC Sports about the contract Monday. Those outlets also...
NFL
UPI News

Longtime Patriots WR Danny Amendola to retire from NFL

July 26 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola plans to retire from the NFL, his agent Erik Burkhardt said. Burkhardt announced the news Monday night on Twitter. Amendola also hinted at the move with a highlight video Tuesday on the social media platform. "Wouldn't have it any other way,"...
NFL
UPI News

Allen, Burrow, Hurts lead Top 20 fantasy football QB rankings

MIAMI, July 26 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen leads my Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for the 2022 NFL season. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles also are among my Top 3 options. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
UPI News

NFL launches subscription streaming service; NFL+ to stream games, other content

July 25 (UPI) -- The NFL launched the league's first streaming service, NFL+, on Monday and the new service will begin broadcasting live games next week. NFL+ will include live local and prime-time regular season and postseason games on mobile devices, the league said in a statement. Prime-time games were previously available to Verizon customers free on the Yahoo! Sports app.
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
404K+
Followers
61K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy