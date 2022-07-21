Maryland State Police Investigating Shooting On Route 50 In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on a Maryland highway in Prince George's County, authorities say.

A silver Chevy Equinox was struck by gunfire on eastbound Route 50 near the northbound Kenilworth Avenue ramp around 3:50 a.m. Thursday, July 21, according to Maryland State Police.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time and no description of a suspect has been reported by police. Eastbound Route 50 was closed until around 7 a.m. during the investigation.

No one was reported injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

