The "Cruel Summer" is officially over and you can thank the HAIM sisters. This isn’t Swift’s first time singing “Gasoline.” She was originally featured on a remix of the song on the deluxe edition of HAIM’s Grammy-nominated album Women In Music Pt. III, where she lent her poised vocals to the track. She was one of only two collaborators to make their way onto the track additions for the album, cast alongside virtuoso bassist and singer Thundercat, who was brought in for a spaced-out remix of “3 AM.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO