Severe Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Floyd; Franklin; Montgomery; Roanoke The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Roanoke County in west central Virginia The City of Salem in west central Virginia Northeastern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia Southwestern Bedford County in south central Virginia Franklin County in west central Virginia Southeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 139 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crockett Springs, or near Shawsville, moving east at 35 mph. This storm has a history of creating wind gusts in excess of 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roanoke Salem Christiansburg Vinton Rocky Mount Boones Mill and Pilot. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

