Alamance County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 13:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford; Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Forsyth, northern Davidson, northern Randolph and Guilford Counties through 245 PM EDT At 151 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kernersville, or 8 miles northwest of High Point, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, McLeansville and Lewisville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Halifax; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pittsylvania and southwestern Halifax counties through 230 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ringgold, or near Providence, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Turbeville Milton Elmo Alton and Ringgold. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 14:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chatham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CHATHAM COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cabarrus and central Mecklenburg Counties through 545 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Uptown Charlotte, or near University City. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Downtown Concord, Northeast Charlotte, West Concord, Harrisburg, University City, Reedy Creek Park, The Plaza and Charlotte Motor Speedway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabarrus, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cabarrus; Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Kannapolis, or near China Grove, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Kannapolis, China Grove, Landis, Enochville, Granite Quarry, Rockwell, Mt Pleasant, Faith, Downtown Concord and Salisbury. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Moore County in central North Carolina Northeastern Montgomery County in central North Carolina * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carthage, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Carthage, Biscoe, Robbins, Star, Candor, Seven Lakes, Highfalls and Eagle Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC

