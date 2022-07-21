ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Storm causes up to $100k in damage to Cabell County Sheriff’s Ona field office

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago
ONA, WV (WOWK)—Windstorms have caused significant damage to the Cabell County Sheriff’s field office in Ona.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the Ona field office garage was completed and not damaged, the walls were up on the main field office building, and roof trusses had been set with temporary braces.

Then a windstorm hit around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, and it caused the temporary braces and roof trusses to collapse into each other, Zerkle said. The weight of the falling braces and trusses pushed out the side walls.

Zerkle says nobody was injured because the storm happened so early in the morning.

He says that the damage is estimated to be between $50,000 and $100,000, and the completion date for the field office had to be pushed back to mid-October.

