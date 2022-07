After transferring to Ole Miss from Central Michigan, Rebel linebacker Troy Brown has landed on the 2022 preseason watch list for the Butkus Award. Brown was announced on Monday as one of 51 collegiate players selected to the watch list for the award, which has honored the nation’s best linebacker since 1985. It is named after Dick Butkus, arguably the greatest defensive player in football history.

