MALCOLM–(KFOR July 25)–An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found over the weekend at Branched Oak Lake. Two men found an unoccupied boat drifting across the lake on Saturday afternoon, towed it to the marina and contacted the Game and Parks Commission. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, the two men contacted officials at the marina on Sunday to see if they found the owner, 60-year-old Kurt Rowe.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO