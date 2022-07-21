ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Gaming Members Can Now Redeem A Free Apex Legends Cosmetic Bundle For Wraith

By Claire Lewis
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApex Legends' monthly Prime Gaming loot drop was announced today via the official Apex Legends Twitter account. The new "Fleur De Lethal" Prime Gaming bundle features a trio of matching cosmetics for Wraith and the Devotion LMG, and is available now for all Prime Gaming subscribers. The Fleur De...

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Destiny 2 4.1.5.1 Patch Notes Nerf Silver Leaves Exploits And That Ridiculous Hand Cannon

Destiny 2's latest weekly reset has brought with it a new update, with most of the fixes being focused on the Solstice event. Read on for a look at the 4.1.5.1 patch notes. Some of the minor fixes include Solstice armor glowing the correct color when a Stasis subclass is equipped, a slight nerf to The Last Word's damage output, and an end to The Investigation exploit for Silver Leaves.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Before Your Eyes Is On Mobile Via Netflix

Netflix has announced that two more games have been added to its mobile service today. Players can now enjoy Before Your Eyes and Mahjong Solitaire on their mobile devices as long as they have a Netflix account. In Before Your Eyes, players find themselves reliving their life with the help...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Preorders: Reserve Your Copy Ahead Of Launch This Friday

We're just days away from the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive RPG that was officially revealed earlier this year. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 releases on July 29, and you can still preorder a copy now for release-day delivery. Only the standard edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available to preorder at this time. The $90 Special Edition sold out very quickly when it went live last month, and it's unclear if more stock will be up for grabs at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded Patch Notes Include Map Fixes And Ranked Play Restrictions

Call of Duty: Vanguard's Mercenaries of Fortune Season 4 Reloaded update goes live on July 27, but Sledgehammer Games has released the patch notes ahead of time. In addition to the new map, weapon, and operator being added with Season 4 Reloaded, this mid-season update will include some map fixes, Ranked Play restrictions, and a few improvements to the Zombies mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Season Of The Haunted: Seasonal Challenges Guide - Week 10

If you logged into Destiny 2 looking for a number of new seasonal objectives to pursue, you might want to temper your expectations slightly. For week 10 of Season of the Haunted, there are a mere three of these optional quests to tackle, and they won't take you long to work through.
VIDEO GAMES
TravelNoire

Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake

It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
SEATTLE, WA
Gamespot

Road Draftsman

Road Draftsman
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Best Cheap Gaming Monitor 2022: Budget Monitors For Gaming And Productivity

You don't need to spend an exorbitant amount of money to get a great gaming monitor. While top-of-the-line monitors can be beneficial for competitive gaming and for showing off games in their best form (provided you have a capable rig, of course), most PC gamers can probably get by just fine with reasonably priced monitors around $300 or less. Regardless of budget, you still want to pick a monitor that's right for what you're playing. We've rounded up the best cheap gaming monitors in 2022. We'll continue to add more picks to this list as new monitors release. Each year, it seems as if manufacturers push the bar even further in terms of quality for a decent price.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#402) - July 26, 2022

What's good everybody, it's yet another day of Wordle! It is July 26 and today's word is a smidge tricky. Has anyone else felt like Wordle answers have gotten increasingly difficult? Some folks thought it got harder after the New York Times acquisition, but what seems more likely is that 400 answers deep, we're finally out of the part of the dictionary we're most familiar with. Not that today's word isn't something I knew, it's just begun feeling like these answers aren't the easiest to identify, which is ironic given what today's word actually is…
TV SHOWS
Gamespot

PowerWash Simulator Review – Filthy Rich

At one point while playing PowerWash Simulator, I referred to it as "time-consuming." I meant this in the context of planning my time to write this review, but it occurred to me that in this case it's also a statement of identity. PowerWash Simulator consumes time--that's just what it does, and what it's meant to do. Like many chore-core games, it exists to be a satisfying activity, not a challenge. That can make it feel tedious and repetitive at times, but taken in small doses, it's a pleasant, low-impact, and very satisfying approximation of cleaning.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Early Beta Code Drops Coming Next Week

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta codes will be available next week, Activision has revealed. Getting one of these codes will take a little bit of work though, as interested players will need to either watch the Call of Duty League Championship on August 7 or be in attendance at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, on that Sunday for a chance to get a code.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Capture Card In 2022 For Consoles And PC

Though you can record footage on PlayStation and Xbox, you'll still want a capture card if you plan on streaming gameplay on Twitch, YouTube, or another platform. Even if you're just recording clips to use in videos or just to have for yourself, a capture device is the way to go. Capture cards give you far more control over your footage and remove limitations for the amount of gameplay you can capture. A dedicated capture card lets you connect your console to your PC to save and edit your recordings/streams with ease. Thankfully, there are plenty of reasonably priced external capture devices out there, whether you are gaming on PS5, Xbox Series X, or Switch. And if you're a PC gamer, an internal capture card is your best bet and provides unbeatable quality. So, what is the best capture card in 2022? We've rounded up a list of our picks.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Creator Reveals Jurassic World Began As A Pitch For A Video Game

The creator of the Xbox has shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes story about how the Jurassic Park film series actually began as a pitch for a video game. In a Twitter thread, Seamus Blackley said in 2012 he left his job at the Creative Arts Agency to work with director Steven Spielberg on a new Jurassic Park video game. Blackley came up with a story and design elements for the game, and a trailer was produced. After a change in management at Jurassic movie studio Universal, this game became a film--Jurassic World.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation VR 2 Will Let You Film Yourself To Show Off Your Moves

Sony has revealed an early first look at the user experience for the upcoming PlayStation VR 2. A new blog post from Sony has gone into some detail as to what PSVR 2 users can expect from the headset whenever it launches. First up is a very useful sounding see-through view that utilizes the headset's embedded cameras to lets you see your surroundings while wearing the headset.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nier Automata Secret Area Mystery Deepens As Producer Sends Out Cryptic Tweet

It looks like Nier Automata might still be harboring some secrets, as producer Yosuke Saito acknowledged a video showing off a hidden area. Over a month ago, Reddit user sadfutago posted on the Nier subreddit asking the community how to open the door for a church in Nier Automata, as they could access it but a friend couldn't. This particular area was in the Copied City section of the game, specifically. The post was joined by a pair of images showing off the church. The only problem is that prior to this post, this church had never been discovered, and subsequently the community has exploded over this mystery.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Handy Xbox Series X|S Feature Will Save You A Few Clicks

Microsoft has added a handy new feature to the Xbox Series X|S, which members of the Xbox Insider's top testing tier are currently trying out. The update adds additional warning badges in the My Games & Apps section of the console, which will notify users if they don't have a license or a disc for a game before they play it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Collector: Unit 731 #4

Tensions are rising between Dr. Sadao Shuzen and the Nazi officers. With James's loyalty and identity having piqued the interest of the Nazis, things won't simply go the way Shuzen wants. But that doesn't mean James is safe-it's out of the frying pan and into the fire as forces collide and lives are snuffed out in this dramatic finale at Unit 731.
JAMES

