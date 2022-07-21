Prime Gaming Members Can Now Redeem A Free Apex Legends Cosmetic Bundle For Wraith

Though you can record footage on PlayStation and Xbox, you'll still want a capture card if you plan on streaming gameplay on Twitch, YouTube, or another platform. Even if you're just recording clips to use in videos or just to have for yourself, a capture device is the way to go. Capture cards give you far more control over your footage and remove limitations for the amount of gameplay you can capture. A dedicated capture card lets you connect your console to your PC to save and edit your recordings/streams with ease. Thankfully, there are plenty of reasonably priced external capture devices out there, whether you are gaming on PS5, Xbox Series X, or Switch. And if you're a PC gamer, an internal capture card is your best bet and provides unbeatable quality. So, what is the best capture card in 2022? We've rounded up a list of our picks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO