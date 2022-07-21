ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Whole Lot of Fur Goes Flying When Husky Gets De-Shedded

By DogHeirs Team
dogheirs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Akino the Husky doesn’t complain when it comes time for his de-shed grooming session. Every 4 to 6 months the furry dog comes in to get deshedded and when he does the fur flies – literally. His groomer says that Akino is a “sweetheart that loves...

www.dogheirs.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

How to Prepare to Bring Home a New Dog or Cat, According to a Veterinarian

When you're busy falling in love with an adoptable dog or cat, practical matters are the last thing on your mind. Those big puppy eyes or sweet kitten whiskers will suck you right in. But before you send in an adoption application, take a minute to consider all the responsibilities...
PETS
Whiskey Riff

House Cat Takes Out Owl In Mid-Flight

Holy smokes, that’s a big target for a little ol’ house cat. Usually cats only go for prey much smaller than themselves. Owls are generally a large bird, this one is a species that is fairly large. It is one that probably preys on cats a bit itself.
ANIMALS
USA TODAY

Orphaned squirrel lives in New York home with a cat and the man who raised him

Peanut and Mark take the idea of unlikely best friends to a new level. Peanut is a squirrel who lives in Mark Longo's house, and they do almost everything together. Their bond began when Mark saw Peanut's mom hit by a car. Unfortunately, she passed away, leaving the baby squirrel orphaned. No shelters could take him, and Peanut was not ready to go back into the wild alone, so Mark took him in.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskies#Birds#Cotton Candy#Dogheirs
dailyphew.com

Meet Three Best Friends – Two Dogs And A Cat Who Love Doing Everything Together

What if I told you that this post is about three best friends, but not ordinary ones? Meet Watson and Kiko – two golden retriever boys, and Harry – one adorably silly cat who can’t imagine his life without his best dog buddies. Unlike some people might think, three of them live in perfect harmony and share a very strong passion for napping.
PETS
thehappypuppysite.com

Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?

The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Pets
dogsbestlife.com

Is a cuddly, friendly Labradoodle the right dog for you?

When you decide to adopt a dog, you often wind up considering some of the most popular breeds, including Beagles, Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, and more. But have you thought about getting a designer dog like a Labradoodle?. After first appearing in 1955, Labradoodles quickly became a popular dog breed...
PETS
Popular Science

Do cats and dogs remember their past?

WHEN I MET my cat Pearlita, she lived in an alley between my apartment building and a gas station. She drank from puddles polluted by engine leaks and ate whatever she could find. Ten years later, with Pearlita curled up on my lap, making it hard to type, I can still remember how she wolfed down the food I put in the alley and how easy it was to lure her inside with more.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Surprising things you didn’t know your cat's tail was telling you

Some people think enigmatic cats are less expressive than dogs, but this is far from true. While dogs bark, wag their tails or lick your face to show affection, the cat language is much more sophisticated. Gracious tails are cats' best communication tool, and you have to watch them diligently to crack the code.
PETS
The Dogington Post

Puppy Born Without Front Legs Living Happily In A Senior Dog Home

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Joey, the little canine born without front legs, is now spreading happiness in a senior dog rescue home in Rhode Island. Staying at the Vintage Pet Rescue, the dog is also raising awareness about the importance of animal rescues.
CONNECTICUT STATE
SheKnows

Amazon Users Are Loving This Eco-Friendly Air Fryer Liner That Will Save You a Whole Lot of Cleaning

Click here to read the full article. Air fryers are great. They cook foods quickly, and they’re a healthier alternative to deep-frying. The only con to using the cooking tool that’s reached more than $1 billion in sales and made its way to nearly 40 percent of households in America? They can be a pain to clean. For some air fryers, the basket includes a perforated grill pan, with that being a major headache to keep clean, especially when covered in super-stubborn food residue. But with the right air fryer accessories — like single-use liners and, our most recent find,...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy