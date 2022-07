They say when you find your soul mate, you just know. But honestly, that's not the case for everyone. You might've met your soul mate years ago and don't reconnect until later in life. Or maybe it takes a few months into your relationship for you to know. Others say you might know your soul mate from love at first sight. But again, that doesn't always happen. It's different for everyone! And we know for a fact that didn't happen for this cat. LOL!

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO