ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Traffic lights back to normal operations at Miller Creek Rd., Highway 93 S

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. - Traffic is backed up at Miller Creek Rd. and Highway 93 S...

www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Home, Shed Lost in Frenchtown Structure Fire

FRENCHTOWN - A mobile home and shed were destroyed after a fire broke out in Frenchtown on Monday evening. Our Montana Right Now news team and viewers reported a large plume of smoke, that could be seen from Interstate 90 and Highway 93 around 6:30 PM. Mel Holtz with the...
FRENCHTOWN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Fires ignite along train tracks by Wye

At least six separate fires started Saturday evening north of the Wye freeway intersection west of Missoula, according to Frenchtown Rural Fire Department. The fires appeared to be igniting along railroad tracks in the hill slopes along Highway 93 northeast of the intersection with Interstate 90. Although several homes are threatened by the advancing fire, Frenchtown Fire officers said no evacuations had been ordered as of 8 p.m. Saturday.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Polecat Fire west of Missoula burns an estimated 345 acres

The Polecat Fire has burned an estimated 345 acres. According to the Frenchtown Rural Fire District, their crews along with DNRC crews were on the fire over Saturday night to mop up the fire. At this time, the cause of the fire is reported to be leading to a malfunction...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

Person pulled from the Clark Fork River in Missoula

MISSOULA - A person was pulled from Clark Fork River and taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon. The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was called to a report of a person who was in the water and not breathing near the Van Buren Street footbridge at 2:45 p.m. MFD Battalion...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Traffic
Missoula, MT
Traffic
City
Missoula, MT
KPAX

Human-caused Black Mountain Fire burning 17.5 acres

MISSOULA - The Black Mountain Fire northwest of Missoula has burned a total of 17.5 acres. Fire officials say the blaze — which is burning in grass and timber between Sherman Gulch and Martin Gulch — was human-caused. The Black Mountain broke out Wednesday evening, sending a large...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Lights
montanarightnow.com

Authorized Campsite summer resource update

MISSOULA, Mont. - The authorized campsite is still up and running, providing resources and assistance to those in need. Approaching the summer season, and now facing the extreme weather, the operators of the site have had to adjust to provide enough acre to the people staying. The City of Missoula...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula County commissioners consider potential crisis services levy

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County commissioners will consider putting a levy on the ballot this November to fund services supporting people experiencing mental health, addiction or housing crises. According to the county's website, many crisis services are funded from temporary sources like the American Rescue Plan Act and grants. If...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

2 men arrested after manhunt in SW Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Stephen Goodman and Antonio Baca Ramirez Jr. are in custody after fleeing the scene of an accident and eluding law enforcement, causing a seven hour manhunt through three Montana counties. The following was sent out by Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office:. On 07/21/22 around 8:19 AM, Beaverhead...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NBCMontana

New developments in missing person cold case

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police are investigating new developments in a missing person cold case in western Montana. A Missoula Police Department spokesperson confirms a wallet with an ID for Melissa Arnold turned up near St. Regis last month. Arnold was reported missing in February 2018. Police collected the wallet...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Ghost Restaurants Are Here, and It’s Hurting Local Business. Beware

Big corporate restaurants are creating "Ghost Restaurants" on delivery apps, and it's shady AF. What is a "Ghost Restaurant"? Basically, it's when a big, corporate chain eatery creates a new/fake profile on Doordash, Uber Eats, etc. It's a fake name, but the food is made at the original Restaurant. I found this out last week when I was super hungover and craving a burger. I jumped on Doordash because I'm a terrible adult, and I came across what I thought was a new burger joint here in Missoula. I'm all about supporting locals, especially restaurants. After the pandemic it was, and still, is everything these guys can do to stay in business, so I want to show them some whenever I can. I came across what I thought was a new, local place. The menu and layout looked all new so I decided to give them a try. Their name was "The Burger Den". It was my fault for not even doing the research before I ordered. I came to find out that it was just the local Denny's that had come up with a fake name and profile but was making the food out of their kitchen. They duped me into thinking they were a new local place to grub, and honestly, I was pretty mad. I did a bit of research and they are definitely not the only ones doing this. I hit up Reddit to see if this was a national trend, and sure enough, tons of places are pulling this move. I've listed the local ones here in Missoula that are trying to pull a fast one on ya:
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Family speaks out about possible kidnapping attempt in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — It was just another day shopping for furniture for Zach Nicodemous and Hailey Gazella when they noticed someone strange approach their truck Saturday in Missoula. “While I was in the process of doing that, I noticed out of the corner of my eye the woman standing...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy