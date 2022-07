When the high school girls’ tennis season began in March, nobody on the Guilford girls’ tennis team pictured themselves playing on a state championship squad this year. However, as the Grizzlies began to picked up one win after another, they proved that were going to be one of the top teams in the Southern Connecticut Conference. Ultimately, Guilford demonstrated that it was one of the best teams in the Connecticut by capturing its first state championship in program history during the 2022 campaign.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO