Video Games

This Nintendo Switch Controller Drastically Improves Portable Play

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past couple of years, I've switched back and forth between Satisfye's grip and Hori's Split Pad Pro for handheld mode on Nintendo Switch. Satisfye's grip adds ergonomic handles to the regular Joy-Con, while Hori's Split Pad Pro features larger sticks and buttons and big handles. Both are great options,...

Gamespot

Destiny 2 4.1.5.1 Patch Notes Nerf Silver Leaves Exploits And That Ridiculous Hand Cannon

Destiny 2's latest weekly reset has brought with it a new update, with most of the fixes being focused on the Solstice event. Read on for a look at the 4.1.5.1 patch notes. Some of the minor fixes include Solstice armor glowing the correct color when a Stasis subclass is equipped, a slight nerf to The Last Word's damage output, and an end to The Investigation exploit for Silver Leaves.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Preorders: Reserve Your Copy Ahead Of Launch This Friday

We're just days away from the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive RPG that was officially revealed earlier this year. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 releases on July 29, and you can still preorder a copy now for release-day delivery. Only the standard edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available to preorder at this time. The $90 Special Edition sold out very quickly when it went live last month, and it's unclear if more stock will be up for grabs at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Early Beta Code Drops Coming Next Week

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta codes will be available next week, Activision has revealed. Getting one of these codes will take a little bit of work though, as interested players will need to either watch the Call of Duty League Championship on August 7 or be in attendance at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, on that Sunday for a chance to get a code.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Capture Card In 2022 For Consoles And PC

Though you can record footage on PlayStation and Xbox, you'll still want a capture card if you plan on streaming gameplay on Twitch, YouTube, or another platform. Even if you're just recording clips to use in videos or just to have for yourself, a capture device is the way to go. Capture cards give you far more control over your footage and remove limitations for the amount of gameplay you can capture. A dedicated capture card lets you connect your console to your PC to save and edit your recordings/streams with ease. Thankfully, there are plenty of reasonably priced external capture devices out there, whether you are gaming on PS5, Xbox Series X, or Switch. And if you're a PC gamer, an internal capture card is your best bet and provides unbeatable quality. So, what is the best capture card in 2022? We've rounded up a list of our picks.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation VR 2 Will Let You Film Yourself To Show Off Your Moves

Sony has revealed an early first look at the user experience for the upcoming PlayStation VR 2. A new blog post from Sony has gone into some detail as to what PSVR 2 users can expect from the headset whenever it launches. First up is a very useful sounding see-through view that utilizes the headset's embedded cameras to lets you see your surroundings while wearing the headset.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Before Your Eyes Is On Mobile Via Netflix

Netflix has announced that two more games have been added to its mobile service today. Players can now enjoy Before Your Eyes and Mahjong Solitaire on their mobile devices as long as they have a Netflix account. In Before Your Eyes, players find themselves reliving their life with the help...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded Patch Notes Include Map Fixes And Ranked Play Restrictions

Call of Duty: Vanguard's Mercenaries of Fortune Season 4 Reloaded update goes live on July 27, but Sledgehammer Games has released the patch notes ahead of time. In addition to the new map, weapon, and operator being added with Season 4 Reloaded, this mid-season update will include some map fixes, Ranked Play restrictions, and a few improvements to the Zombies mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

MultiVersus Toast Guide: What They Do And How To Get More

WB's crossover fighting game MultiVersus has two main types of currency to keep up with: Gold (earned in-game) and Gleamium (purchasable premium option), so you'd be forgiven if you're a little curious about a somewhat overlooked third currency known as Toasts. Though Toasts function differently than Gold and Gleamium, you'll soon find that they're more useful than you initially think--so let's dive into what Toasts are and how to get more of them.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Game Of Thrones Mobile Game Lets You Hatch Your Own Dragon

Dracarys is a new mobile app-slash-game from HBO Max that uses Niantic's Lightship technology, released ahead of the network's new Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon. It's like Tamagotchi, where you get to hatch and raise a dragon, but with additional augmented reality elements. Each dragon will apparently...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How Before Your Eyes Uses Better Cameras To Bring You To Tears On Mobile

Before Your Eyes is a game that doesn't necessarily require, but is absolutely improved by, its blinking mechanic. The game uses a camera aimed at your face, and every time you blink, the story progresses--whether you want it to or not. Andrew King gave the game an 8/10 in GameSpot's Before Your Eyes review, highlighting its emotional story and unique mechanic, but that unique mechanic also limited its reach and who could play it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PowerWash Simulator Review – Filthy Rich

At one point while playing PowerWash Simulator, I referred to it as "time-consuming." I meant this in the context of planning my time to write this review, but it occurred to me that in this case it's also a statement of identity. PowerWash Simulator consumes time--that's just what it does, and what it's meant to do. Like many chore-core games, it exists to be a satisfying activity, not a challenge. That can make it feel tedious and repetitive at times, but taken in small doses, it's a pleasant, low-impact, and very satisfying approximation of cleaning.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

8BitDo's Fantastic Switch Pro Controller Gets The Game Boy Atomic Purple Treatment

8BitDo has unveiled a new look for one of its best controllers, adding a translucent layer to the popular Pro 2 controller for Nintendo Switch. It'll be available in two distinct shades of transparent plastic, a sleek black version or a more vibrant purple edition that allows you to see the working internals of the device. The purple model looks fairly similar to the Atomic Purple Game Boy Color, the first color that the GBC came in at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Phone Controllers For Mobile Gaming On iOS And Android

Mobile devices are making it more apparent every day that they would like to be considered gaming devices as much as they are considered telephones and social media scrollers. All the popular brands of mobile devices are powerful enough to play fully realized, visually impressive experiences or stream them from other sources. Games like Diablo Immortal are nearly indistinguishable from their console counterparts, but touchscreens still don't make for the best gaming experiences. Below you will find our suggestions for the best phone controller options for the kinds of experiences you want to have on your mobile device.
CELL PHONES
Gamespot

Nier Automata Secret Area Mystery Deepens As Producer Sends Out Cryptic Tweet

It looks like Nier Automata might still be harboring some secrets, as producer Yosuke Saito acknowledged a video showing off a hidden area. Over a month ago, Reddit user sadfutago posted on the Nier subreddit asking the community how to open the door for a church in Nier Automata, as they could access it but a friend couldn't. This particular area was in the Copied City section of the game, specifically. The post was joined by a pair of images showing off the church. The only problem is that prior to this post, this church had never been discovered, and subsequently the community has exploded over this mystery.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Handy Xbox Series X|S Feature Will Save You A Few Clicks

Microsoft has added a handy new feature to the Xbox Series X|S, which members of the Xbox Insider's top testing tier are currently trying out. The update adds additional warning badges in the My Games & Apps section of the console, which will notify users if they don't have a license or a disc for a game before they play it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Review - Masters of War

The premise of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a bit unusual, but it sets the stage for a 100-hour epic through a fascinating world with strong characters and rewarding combat. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may stumble from time to time, particularly in its dialogue, but its ambitious premise pays off with a heartfelt conclusion. It takes place in the world of Aionios, where two warring nations--Keves and Agnus--are locked in an endless struggle for resources. These resources are quite literally a matter of life and death. When a soldier is killed on the battlefield, their life force powers the opposing faction's Ferronis, a giant mech that doubles as a base of operations. The life force of fallen soldiers is imperative for one side to succeed over the other.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mono Playground

Sign In to follow. Follow Mono Playground, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES

