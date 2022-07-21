ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Man Charged With Exposing Himself At Walmart: Brick PD

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Brick police Photo Credit: Brick Police

A 29-year-old man from Lakewood was charged with lewdness in connection with exposing himself at Walmart, authorities said.

On Friday, July 15, at 7 p.m., Brick police's Street Crime Unit detectives responded to Walmart on Route 88 to assist with the investigation of a complaint that a man was exposing his genitals to people, police said.

Armar Keys originally provided a false identity to hide the fact that he had warrants for his arrest, police said.

Once his identity was uncovered he was advised he would be placed under arrest. Keys resisted their efforts before officers were able to subdue him and place him in custody, police said.

K-9 Officer Ray LaPoint and his partner Rebel discovered large quantities of drugs in his vehicle. An associate of Keys, Alyssa Adams, 30, of Toms River also was arrested on drug charges.

Among the proceeds were crack, suboxone and lorazepam, police said.

Both Adams and Keys were charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, intent to distribute suboxone, possession of prescription legend drugs, possession of paraphernalia, and contempt of court.

In addition, Keys was charged with lewdness, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, being under the influence, hindering apprehension, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, police said.

Both suspects were issued warrants and sent to Ocean County Jail.

