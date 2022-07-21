ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise Valley, AZ

Syms: Protecting Paradise Valley from fentanyl starts at the border

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ST5oM_0gnrYX0w00

“Hello?”

“Hi, is this Mr. or Mrs. Smith?”

“Yes? What’s this about?”

“This is the Paradise Valley Police Department. We are currently investigating an overdose death that may involve your son/daughter. Please come in as soon as possible.”

No parent ever wants to get that call. Yet, more and more families across Arizona are on the receiving end of such tragic news.

No community is immune from the impact of the current fentanyl epidemic.

Last year, there were nearly 1,300 fentanyl overdose deaths in Arizona. With the Mexican drug cartels (supplied by China) taking advantage of our border crisis, we are in for more of the same.

The threat of drugs and crime is nothing new to our community and there are lessons to be learned from our past collective experience. When I served on the Town Council, we saw firsthand the crime spilling into our community from nearby Scottsdale and Phoenix. Many of us remember the burglaries, home invasions, and car thefts that plagued our town, often perpetrated by drug abusers.

At that time, we successfully responded with more sworn police officers, better technology, and increased community outreach. I was proud to propose and chair the first Advisory Committee on Public Safety as a liaison between our residents, the council, and law enforcement. Later, as Paradise Valley’s State Representative, I worked with residents to pass stricter drug sentencing laws, crack down on sexual assault, keep DUI offenders off our roads, enact the Opioid Epidemic Act, and provide the resources to secure our border. We saw crime go down, property values go up, and our quality of life improve.

Now we are experiencing a new kind of pain, only this time, it is directly targeting our children. The fentanyl flowing across our open border and being trafficked by the cartels is causing a spike of teen overdose deaths. According to the American Medical Association, fentanyl involved teen deaths have more than tripled since 2020. In fact, there is enough fentanyl being trafficked into our country to kill every American twice over.

It is time for us to stand up as a community and state to do everything we can to protect our children and families from this deadly threat. We’ve successfully stood up to crime before and we can do it again with experienced, decisive, and cooperative leadership at the state and local level. One pill can kill — and one child lost is too many. We need leaders working to secure the border, take down the cartels, and enforce zero tolerance for fentanyl. As a mom, I know we need to use every resource to combat this immediate threat to our children.

That’s why I am running for State Representative again — so we never have to get that call. I will continue to fight for safe communities, defend the rule of law, and protect our beautiful Paradise Valley — the jewel of Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAnCq_0gnrYX0w00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Mesa family fight suspect followed by police speeds, crashes

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement tried to stop a man who fled from police after a family fight but he ended up crashing in the Mesa area. Police said they were called out to a fight near University and Val Vista drives. One of the men involved was driving away when officers got there. They tried to stop him but he sped off, police said. Officers said they backed off and used their helicopter to follow him. He eventually got on the U.S. 60.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Thieves stole from Phoenix veteran in home burglary

Carlos Lopez said he came home to a mess during the morning of July 24, and found that most of what he has worked for over the years were stolen, including his Air Force uniforms and other things he need to make a living. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
KOLD-TV

Health officials warn of increase in scorpion stings during monsoon season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon storms are doing more than keeping us all inside. They’re also bringing unwanted critters, like scorpions, into your home. This is the perfect environment for a scorpion to escape those monsoon rains. And unfortunately, it’s your house. They can come in from any small hole or crack and then they settle in for the next couple of months. Creating a safe space for themselves, and a lot of stress for you.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police looking for leads in two 2017 murder cases

This article originally appeared Dec. 11, 2017. A 75-year-old man was found murdered in the southwest Valley. “Nobody really knows why he was killed,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said. “That’s why investigators are asking people in the community to help solve this.”. On Oct. 7, 2017,...
PHOENIX, AZ
US News and World Report

7 Best Hospitals in Arizona for Cancer 2022-2023

Here are the top-scoring hospitals in Arizona for cancer treatment in 2022-2023. Mayo-Clinic Phoenix is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Phoenix. The hospital is an outpost of the original Mayo Clinic (in Minnesota) and was nationally ranked by U.S. News for cancer as an adult specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Sentencing#Mexican#The Town Council#State Representative
ABC 15 News

3 men shot in Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving three victims near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of a shooting. Three men were taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to Phoenix Fire officials. Details of...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
Variety

Arizona Film Studios to Break Ground Following Tax Incentive (EXCLUSIVE)

Two Arizona studio projects are preparing to break ground next year, now that the state has approved a $125 million incentive for film and TV production. Acacia Filmed Entertainment unveiled its plans Monday to build 14 soundstages on a 70-acre site in the Scottsdale area. The other project, Desert Studios Complex, is slated to be built in Buckeye, in the Southwest Valley.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Hot weather, drought drawing more bobcats into Arizona communities

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kim Reynolds showed us the spot where some unexpected guests spent some time behind her north Scottsdale home. “It was hot when they came in,” said Reynolds. “They were on my wall walking back and forth several times.” The Scottsdale homeowner took dozens of videos recently of a mother bobcat and her two kittens hanging out in her backyard.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria crash leads to pursuit, ends in fire at White Tank Mountains

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say a vehicle pursuit started after someone allegedly drove away from the scene of a crash and ended with the driver's vehicle on fire in the White Tank Mountain Regional Park. Police responded to reports of a crash near 75th and Grand avenues Sunday...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Family and friends hold vigil for father killed in west Phoenix crash

Another round of storms are ahead for Arizona on Monday. An online fundraiser has already raised over a thousand dollars, with the goal being $6,500. Man dead, another hospitalized after shooting at Tempe apartment complex. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Tempe police say they responded to a call reporting a...
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa woman writes of her battle with addiction

At the end of almost 25 grueling years, Mesa resident Elizabeth Simpkins had finally had enough. “I got sick of going through detox and rehab and I finally made a decision to get sober for myself,’ she said. On April 30, 2021, Simpkins finally gave up the fight with...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

94-year-old man killed in Scottsdale crash involving USPS vehicle

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 94-year-old man was turning left in Scottsdale when he was hit and killed by another driver on Sunday morning. A United States Postal Service vehicle was also struck. According to police, Donald Detzler was looking to turn west into a private driveway near Paul’s Ace Hardware near Scottsdale and McDowell roads around 10:30 a.m. As he turned, he was hit by another car going south on Scottsdale Road. That driver kept going and hit a USPS vehicle that was stopped facing east in the driveway Detzler was trying to turn into.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Top Places to Live in Arizona

If you're considering moving to the Grand Canyon State, you're in luck. Arizona offers great weather, stunning landscapes, and endless activities. There's something for everyone in Arizona -- it's a great state for young professionals looking to get their start, families wanting to raise a family, or retirees looking to settle down. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley, AZ
521
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for the Town of Paradise Valley, an enclave of the Phoenix area's

 https://www.paradisevalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy