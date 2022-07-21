Remains found confirmed to be from missing Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.

(Washington County, MO) A Pevely woman, 44 year old Tabitha J. Warner, and a man from Jackson, 30 year old Anthony M. Ramirez, are recovering injuries after they were hurt in a motorcycle wreck Saturday in Washington County. Highway Patrol Troopers say Ramirez was headed south on Route P near Rosaray Road at 5:10 pm, when he lost control of the bike and it ran off the right side of the road and rolled over throwing them both off. Warner was seriously injured while Ramirez received moderate injuries. Ramirez was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital and Warner was transported to Mercy Hospital South.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO