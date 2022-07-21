ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Virgin River’: The Shocking Season 4 Ending Explained

By Aramide Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Virgin River follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge ), a nurse who leaves behind her life in Los Angeles for a fresh start in Virgin River. Mel finds herself in a romance with retired Marine Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) , who also owns the town’s bar. However, their romance is not as simple and fairytale-like as you might think.

Virgin River Season 4 had a ton of revelations. We’ve even broken down the shocking ending.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Virgin River Season 4.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Inside ‘Virgin River’s timeline

From the beginning, fans have been confused about Virgin River’s timeline. In the pilot, Mel moved from LA to the small town, and now she’s pregnant. Still, the timeline was confusing because though Charmaine has been pregnant since season 1, she only just began showing in season 4.

Breckenridge has given fans a clear timeline of the series, which is pretty shocking. “Things move slowly in Virgin River,” she told Glamour . “I think Mel’s only been in Virgin River for maybe four months,” Breckenridge guesses. “It’s a hundred and some odd days; there’s a chart for it. She’s only nine weeks pregnant at this point, and Charmaine is like five months, apparently.”

It seems that each season represents about a month, with only a week or two of time between each season.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DKp6hS3SUIU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The shocking season 4 ending explained

We can talk about that shocking ending now that all of season 4 has debuted. We learned that Jack is the father of Mel’s baby, and that the pair are having a little girl. However, as many fans expected, we also learned that Jack is not the father of Charmaine’s unborn twins. We’re not sure how that’s all going to pan out, but it was nice to see Mel and Jack happy and engaged.

We finally learned that Vince (Steve Bacic) shot Jack. However, Preacher (Colin Lawrence) has eliminated him for good, securing safety and freedom for Paige (Lexa Doig) and Christopher (Chase Petriw).

Doc’s grandson, Denny (Kai Bunbury), revealed his big secret. He has Huntington’s disease, which is why he can’t see a future with Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale). Finally, Nick’s sister, Melissa Montgomery, has arrived in Virgin River, and she seems incredibly sketchy.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PfZ3KaX5CiA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Charmaine may have gotten IVF on ‘Virgin River’

Now that Charmaine has revealed that Jack is not the father of her unborn twins, fans are speculating about her pregnancy. Some fans believe that she went through a round of IVF to get pregnant and trick Jack into remaining in a relationship with her.

A Redditor explained via Express ,

Looking at Charmaine’s age and her saying this is her last chance at motherhood, it seems like she would have been going through in vitro without telling Jack and once she got confirmation of her pregnancy is when she timed her encounter with Jack to play into the timeline. She knew Jack didn’t want to be with her and thus would never want to have kids with her, so to trap him, she went ahead and got the pregnancy taken care of and linked it to Jack. Twins are also more common within vitro from what I understand because they try to implant as many eggs as possible to increase the chance of catching.

It appears that we will have to wait until season 5 to learn what exactly happened .

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 11

AP_001815.9825c43d09b74af19fcec601c233c42a.1448
3d ago

Didn’t mean to but I binge watched the whole season. Every episode made me have to see the next. It was great every story line was perfect. Ok when is season 5 coming?

Reply(4)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuffPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Virgin River'

“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The fourth season of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 20 and continues the story of midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe and her brushes with love and heartbreak in a small California town. The new season consists of 12 episodes.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Who is the Father of Mel’s Baby on ‘Virgin River’?

This post contains major spoilers for Virgin River Season 4. Proceed with caution. Virgin River is back for a fourth season, and fans are finally getting some answers. Season 3 of Netflix’s romantic dramedy was jam-packed with drama, ended on a major cliffhanger, and left viewers wondering who shot Jack, whether or not Hope survives her car accident, if Jack and Mel are getting married, and of course, who is the father of Mel’s baby? You can read our breakdown of Season 4’s ending for a full recap. But if you’re eager to find out who the biological father of Mel’s baby is now, we’ve got you covered.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
tvinsider.com

‘Unbroken’ Canceled: Scott Bakula Ranch Drama Not Moving Forward at NBC

The hopes for the Scott Bakula-starring ranch drama Unbroken have been dashed as NBC is not moving forward with the series, according to TVLine. Bakula was set to star as retired rodeo champion and current rancher Ash Holleran in the Yellowstone-style drama. Created by Shaun Cassidy (New Amsterdam), the drama would revolve around three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California, making love and war in a passionate struggle to survive. The story would see a group of fiercely determined young women aiming to win big at the National Championship of Rodeo.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Jack Wagner Breaks Silence on Son Harrison’s Death

Less than two months after the tragic death of his son Harrison, former “General Hospital” star Jack Wagner is speaking out about the unexpected loss in his family. In an Instagram post on Friday (July 22nd), Jack Wagner addressed those who have been there for him the past month as he and his former wife Kristina mourned the loss of Harrison. “Thank you all so much for the love & support you’ve sent me,” Wagner wrote. “It’s helped me more than you know.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Who dies in Virgin River season 4? (Spoilers)

Virgin River season 4 has finally arrived on Netflix and boy what a rollercoaster ride this season turned out to be! From the very first episode, we could tell we were in for an unforgettable season and the writers did not disappoint in delivering a season full of emotional highs and lows.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Henderson
Person
Lexa Doig
Person
Paige
Person
Nick
Person
Colin Lawrence
Person
Alexandra Breckenridge
Decider.com

’The Bachelorette’s Two Contestant Season is a Disrespectful Mess

On July 11, Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer kicked off Season 19 with a familiar declaration: “It’s the most shocking season of The Bachelorette yet.” Fans are fed the same messaging year after year, but two episodes in, Palmer’s statement already rings true. Unlike past years, however, what makes this season so shocking is how low the franchise has stooped to manufacture drama.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Canceled an Acclaimed Creator's New Show

Netflix has been navigating tough terrain in 2022, due to missed subscription targets and a tanking stock price. One of the streaming service's responses to the turmoil was to cancel a ton of shows, including numerous animated shows that were in development. While we here at PopCulture.com and other mainstream outlets covered the scrapping of shows like Ava DuVernay's Wings of Fire and Meghan Markle's Pearl, another important project was nixed to minimal attention from news sites, us included.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: After Emily And Kobe's Big Reveal, Those Reportedly Leaked Photos From The Tell-All Seem More Legit Now

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “ The Elephant In The Womb.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 hasn’t been an easy ride for any participating couples so far, what with all the uncomfortable situations and drama with exes, and the complications are now ramping up for Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise. The latest episode featured the reveal that Emily is pregnant with their second child, which comes in direct opposition to her father's big rule from the start. The pair have already experienced some tense moments living with Emily’s parents, and things probably won’t get much better in that context. That said, it appears things have worked out okay, since the pregnancy announcement makes those reportedly leaked photos from the upcoming tell-all seem much more legit now.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Shares Rare Pics With Girlfriend Leticia Cline

The past two years have been somewhat of a rocky road for the popular series American Pickers. Known for scouring the backroads of America for its forgotten hidden treasure, in November of 2020, star Mike Wolfe announced he was getting divorced. After ten years of marriage to Jodi Wolfe and a daughter, the couple called it quits. Not only that but in July of 2021, it was revealed that co-host Frank Fritz was fired. While having a rough time, Wolfe recently shared a rare glimpse into his life with girlfriend Leticia Cline.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin River
epicstream.com

Is Yellowstone Season 5 Coming Out in July 2022?

When Yellowstone Season 4 ended, it left its viewers with several questions. How will the Dutton family start over after a militia attack? Will Beth Patton (Kelly Reilly) get the revenge she's looking for on Jamie (Wes Bentley)'s biological dad?. Table of contents. There are so many questions that viewers...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Annette O’Toole Explains Why Hope Was Absent from ‘Virgin River’ Season 3

If you’re still wondering why Hope McCrea was absent for most of Virgin River season 3, you’ve come to the right place. Annette O’Toole (who plays Hope) recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow to discuss Virgin River season 4. After confirming that her character is returning for the new installment, the 70-year-old actress explained why her appearances were limited in the third season.
TV SERIES
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Victoria Konefal Out as Ciara — Here’s Why

Victoria Konefal has come through and exited the Days of Our Lives revolving door on more than one occasion, and now the actress is set to leave the NBC soap once again, as reported by Soap Opera Digest. Having wrapped up filming, fans will last see her character Ciara in Salem on Friday, July 8, when she and Ben leave town to start a new journey.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Adds New Amsterdam Star

Earlier this week, Hulu released a new teaser for Season 5 of the critically acclaimed series, The Handmaid's Tale giving us a chilling look at what's to come when the series returns this fall, and now we're getting even more information about the upcoming season and a new face that's joining the cast. According to TVLine, New Amsterdam star Genevieve Angelson has joined the cast for Season 5, and she may be a serious threat not only for June (Elisabeth Moss) but for the women of Canada in the series as well.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Why A Big Brother Season 24 Houseguest Is Being Accused Of Cheating

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Monday, July 11. Read at your own risk!. The first week of Big Brother Season 24 isn’t even over, and there’s already some major drama following the recent veto competition. Fans and even some former players watching the live feeds with their Paramount+ subscriptions are up in arms after it appears that a Houseguest is cheating and attempting to bend the rules in a way that gives them an advantage.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Wait, What? Days of Our Lives’ Judi Evans and Wally Kurth Are Married… for Real?

It’s a good thing the co-stars get along so swimmingly!. In a recent video interview, longtime Days of Our Lives castmates Judi Evans and Wally Kurth talked about everything from her first friend on the set to the requirements for his hiring. (Believe it or not, the show wanted him to lose five pounds and get a Jack Wagner haircut!) Bonnie and Justin’s portrayers also got very candid about their love for one another.
RELATIONSHIPS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

149K+
Followers
109K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy