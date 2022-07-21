ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Everything you need to know about the First Amendment

By Phillip Nieto
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe First Amendment is a crucial element within the Bill of Rights not only because it guarantees the freedom of dissent but is uniquely American. Not many countries outside the United States make freedom of speech a fundamental right for all citizens. However, over the last few decades, the...

Fox News

Ted Cruz releases graphic video detailing 'narco slave trade' at southern border: 'This is barbaric'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, released a graphic video highlighting the brutality of what he calls the "Narco slave trade" at the U.S.-Mexico border. The video begins with Cruz and border officials tending to a group of migrants who crossed the border late in the night. He highlights that the vast majority of migrants are being economically exploited by the drug cartels bringing them into the U.S.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Rep. Cori Bush slammed for ties to supporter who once said she wanted to 'set Israel on fire'

Jewish groups are outraged by remarks made by an activist who once organized a fundraiser for Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and the congresswoman has yet to address them. Neeven Ayesh, who describes herself as a political strategist in her Twitter bio, was said to have used the social media platform to make a number of inflammatory remarks against Israel and Jews over the years, including a blatant endorsement of violence. The since-deleted posts were captured by Canary Mission, an organization that works to expose hatred of the U.S., Israel, and Jews and Ayesh has admitted to posting them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Trump returning to DC for first time since January 2021 to deliver policy speech

Former President Trump is returning to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office 18 months ago to tout his administration's policies. Trump will deliver remarks at the America First Agenda Summit hosted by the conservative think tank America First Policy Institute. The former president will promote his policies as the nation awaits his anticipated announcement for a 2024 White House bid.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Of Speech#Press Freedom#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#American
Fox News

Laura Ingraham: How Do You Solve a Problem Like Kamala?

Laura Ingraham discussed why the country is in a serious bind and why Democrats are racking their brains about what to do on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: From a very busy Washington night, how do you solve a problem like Kamala? That’s the focus of tonight's angle. Biden's COVID diagnosis, as mild as it may be, is still a triggering event to the D.C. Establishment, what if something happens to the president and Kamala Harris has to step in? This scenario is a terrifying prospect for anyone who’s followed her performance over the past few years. Now in an administration of punch lines, she’s in a class by herself. Last Sunday during a podcast interview where she managed to make the Democrats holy grail of abortions sound evermore callous, if that’s possible.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'

The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
POLITICS
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Pelosi should tell Biden officials to 'shut up' about Taiwan visit

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should tell Biden administration officials from the Pentagon and State Department to "shut up" as she heads over to Taiwan in spite of warnings from China. Gingrich, who visited Taiwan in 1997 when he was speaker of the House, said Pelosi and the administration cannot allow China to dictate U.S. foreign policy.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Fox News

