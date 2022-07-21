ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

'Hazmat Situation' Involving Tractor-Trailer Closes Major Roads In Lancaster: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HgA7h_0gnrY8HG00
The scene of the "hazmat situation" in Lancaster Photo Credit: Lancaster City police

A "hazmat situation" involving a tractor-trailer closed a major intersection in Lancaster City, police say.

A tractor-trailer was leaking battery acid at the intersection of King and Broad streets starting around noon on Thursday, July 21, according to city police.

Police tape was put up to section off the area and drivers are asked to find alternative routes.

Injuries were reported in the crash, police say.

The road is expected to reopen at 1:30 p.m., according to the police.

Comments / 1

 

