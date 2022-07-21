ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Homicide Leaves 21-Year-Old Dead, Another Man Injured: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
 5 days ago

Police are investigating a homicide in Woodbridge that left one man dead and another injured, officials said.

Officers arrived at the 16600 block of Georgetown road on July 20 at 6:42 p.m. where they discovered 21-year-old Brian Marshall II suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk, Prince William County Police reported.

Marshall died in a nearby hospital, authorities said.

A 26-year-old man was also found at the scene, suffering a gunshot wound to the hand, but he was soon taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Police said the investigation revealed three men were on the sidewalk when two unknown men appeared from an alley.

The suspects began to shoot at the three men, hitting multiple vehicles in the process, before fleeing the scene, police reported.

A Fairfax County helicopter unit searched the area for suspects, who were described as black males in dark clothing, but were unsuccessful in located anyone, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects should contact Prince William County police at 703-792-7000.

