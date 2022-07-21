17 Pairs of Wide Leg Pants for a Seriously Chic Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wide leg pants have become an absolute must for fashionistas over the past couple of years. We can still majorly appreciate a skinny jean or flare, but wide leg is where it's at for crushing current trends!

Check out some of our favorite — and totally affordable — wide leg pants on Amazon below, from casual to dressy and everything in between!

Wide Leg Jeans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These HDLTE boyfriend jeans just ooze cool, combining '90s nostalgia with modern fashion for a pair of pants you can wear every day!

2. We Also Love: Let 'er rip! These ripped SweatyRocks jeans have a lot of fans, and it's very easy to see why. They come in so many variations too!

3. We Can't Forget: It's no surprise to find a great pair of Levi's jeans on this list! We adore the unfinished hems on this pair!

4. Bonus: These Lee jeans are another sleek pick for elevating your everyday fashion. We love the crop!

5. Extra Credit: Want to go super, super baggy? You can't go wrong with this pair of YESNO jeans . They have an elastic waistband too!

Wide Leg Linen Pants

6. Our Absolute Favorite: These 100% soft linen LaovanIn pants are perfect for hot summer days, whether you're at the beach or in the backyard!

7. We Also Love: These CNJXJCD pants are 50% linen, 50% cotton for 100% comfy breathability. The paperbag-style waist obviously drew Us in too!

8. We Can't Forget: These linen-blend Gihuo culottes have such flattering seam and pleat details. Such a comfy yet sophisticated pick!

9. Bonus: Say hello to stripes! These Mordenmiss linen-blend pants level things up even more with the unique high-low pockets!

Wide Leg Dress Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: These Tronjori trousers are a lovely pick for work or attending a nice event. They come in over 30 colors and patterns!

11. We Also Love: Get dressy while staying super comfy in these stretchy MJORI palazzo pants . The green color is everything!

12. We Can't Forget: Sophistication to the max! These MISS MOLY pants are simply a stellar pick!

13. Bonus: These paperbag-waist Eteviolet pants can totally be dressed up or down, upgrading your outfit no matter what!

Wide Leg Patterned Pants

14. Our Absolute Favorite: The leaf print on these Urban CoCo pants will be especially perfect come fall!

15. We Also Love: Funky! We're getting total '60s vibes from the swirly, bright print on these WDIRARA pants !

16. We Can't Forget: These Milumia pants definitely need to come with you on your next tropical vacation!

17. Bonus: Get in on the gingham trend with this adorable pair of SOLY HUX pants . So comfy too!

Looking for more? Check out other wide leg pants at Amazon here !

