Apparel

17 Pairs of Wide Leg Pants for a Seriously Chic Wardrobe

By Suzy Forman
 4 days ago

Wide leg pants have become an absolute must for fashionistas over the past couple of years. We can still majorly appreciate a skinny jean or flare, but wide leg is where it's at for crushing current trends!

Check out some of our favorite — and totally affordable — wide leg pants on Amazon below, from casual to dressy and everything in between!

Wide Leg Jeans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These HDLTE boyfriend jeans just ooze cool, combining '90s nostalgia with modern fashion for a pair of pants you can wear every day!

2. We Also Love: Let 'er rip! These ripped SweatyRocks jeans have a lot of fans, and it's very easy to see why. They come in so many variations too!

3. We Can't Forget: It's no surprise to find a great pair of Levi's jeans on this list! We adore the unfinished hems on this pair!

4. Bonus: These Lee jeans are another sleek pick for elevating your everyday fashion. We love the crop!

5. Extra Credit: Want to go super, super baggy? You can't go wrong with this pair of YESNO jeans . They have an elastic waistband too!

Wide Leg Linen Pants

6. Our Absolute Favorite: These 100% soft linen LaovanIn pants are perfect for hot summer days, whether you're at the beach or in the backyard!

7. We Also Love: These CNJXJCD pants are 50% linen, 50% cotton for 100% comfy breathability. The paperbag-style waist obviously drew Us in too!

8. We Can't Forget: These linen-blend Gihuo culottes have such flattering seam and pleat details. Such a comfy yet sophisticated pick!

9. Bonus: Say hello to stripes! These Mordenmiss linen-blend pants level things up even more with the unique high-low pockets!

Wide Leg Dress Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: These Tronjori trousers are a lovely pick for work or attending a nice event. They come in over 30 colors and patterns!

11. We Also Love: Get dressy while staying super comfy in these stretchy MJORI palazzo pants . The green color is everything!

12. We Can't Forget: Sophistication to the max! These MISS MOLY pants are simply a stellar pick!

13. Bonus: These paperbag-waist Eteviolet pants can totally be dressed up or down, upgrading your outfit no matter what!

Wide Leg Patterned Pants

14. Our Absolute Favorite: The leaf print on these Urban CoCo pants will be especially perfect come fall!

15. We Also Love: Funky! We're getting total '60s vibes from the swirly, bright print on these WDIRARA pants !

16. We Can't Forget: These Milumia pants definitely need to come with you on your next tropical vacation!

17. Bonus: Get in on the gingham trend with this adorable pair of SOLY HUX pants . So comfy too!

Looking for more? Check out other wide leg pants at Amazon here !

