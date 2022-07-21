ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuel price protestors will slow traffic to a crawl with rolling roadblocks on M4, M5, M3 and A38 tomorrow as summer holidays start for millions of families

 5 days ago

Fuel price protesters will cause disruption on major roads that are all key parts of the holiday 'network' in south-west England tomorrow, coinciding with the start of the 'summer getaway' season as most schools close today.

Avon and Somerset Police warned motorists that 'slow-moving roadblocks' are planned on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38 as activists demonstrate against the rising cost of fuel.

An image posted on the Facebook group Fuel Price Stand Against Tax suggests demonstrations will be held 'nationwide', including in Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

This could cause disruption to the millions of families embarking on getaways at the start of summer holidays for many schools in England and Wales, with many potentially arriving hours late at their hotels or holiday flats.

 Fuel price protesters will cause disruption on major roads that are all key parts of the holiday 'network' in south-west England tomorrow
Avon and Somerset Police warned motorists that 'slow-moving roadblocks' are planned on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38 as activists demonstrate against the rising cost of fuel
The protests could cause disruption to the millions of families embarking on getaways at the start of summer holidays for many schools in England and Wales, with many potentially arriving hours late at their hotels or holiday flats

Superintendent Tony Blatchford of Avon and Somerset Police said: 'Our protest liaison team has been engaging with the organiser so we can inform the public of the likely disruption and help to minimise it.

'Nevertheless, drivers can expect journey times will likely be longer than normal, especially on motorways, which often tend to be at their busiest at this time of year.

'We advise motorists to consider any alternative travel plans available and ensure they are suitably prepared in case they are delayed.'

Fuel price protests on July 4 led to 12 people being arrested on the M4.

The first stage of Friday's action in the South West will see vehicles travel north on the M5 between Bridgwater and the Almondsbury Interchange from around 8.45am, then east along the M4 and to Junction 1 of the M32.

Police escorted vehicles along the M4 motorway during the morning rush hour as drivers held a go-slow protest on the M4 on July 4. These fuel price protests led to 12 people being arrested on the M4

The convoy is expected to leave the motorway and stop 'for a period of time' before completing the same route in reverse, arriving back in Bridgwater 'in the early afternoon', police said.

A second group of protesters is planning to also set off at 8.45am and drive slowly to the Shell petrol station in Bristol Road, Bridgwater.

'They are expected to block the forecourt during the morning,' according to police.

Figures from data company Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol on Wednesday was 187.5p, while diesel was 196.1p.

