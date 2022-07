Major construction is complete on the new bridge carrying State Route 34B over Salmon Creek in Tompkins County. The $18.4 million project replaced the original structure, which was built in 1930, with a modern, steel-framed bridge that enhances safety and improves mobility along a key connector for the flow of people and commerce in the region. The new bridge in the town of Lansing0 features eight-foot-wide shoulders to provide additional room for disabled vehicles to pull off the road and to better accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO