MBTA apologizes after piece of Orange Line train sparks fire, forcing passengers to evacuate on bridge

BOSTON - The MBTA released a new photo Tuesday showing the deteriorating support column in a subway tunnel that forced the T to shut down parts of the Orange and Green Lines for several days last month. The column is one of seven in the tunnel near Haymarket station, underneath the Government Center Garage, which is being demolished. It was the only column flagged for water damage, according to the MBTA. The garage was built by the city of Boston in the 1960's. When HYM, the contractor demolishing the Government Center Garage, discovered the deteriorating column on June 23, the MBTA shut down parts of the Orange and Green Lines for three days so engineers could inspect and shore up the column.The MBTA said the column has been reinforced and released a photo of it Tuesday as MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak met with the agency's board of directors.Back in June, HYM said the column was compromised from water damage and was not the result of ongoing construction work at the garage. Poftak contradicted that statement, placing the blame on the construction company. The MBTA says it is now working with HYM to cover the extra costs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO