ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

MBTA apologizes after piece of Orange Line train sparks fire, forcing passengers to evacuate on bridge

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERVILLE - A loose piece of metal sparked a frightening fire on an MBTA Orange Line train on a bridge over the Mystic River Thursday morning, forcing about 200 riders to evacuate. One jumped into the water. According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Passenger who escaped Orange Line fire won't ride MBTA for "long time"

SOMERVILLE - A woman who had to climb out of a window to escape a burning Orange Line train over the Mystic River said she won't be riding the MBTA "for a long time."Caitlin Kenney was one of about 200 riders who had to leave the train after it broke down on a bridge Thursday morning just before it was to arrive at the Assembly station in Somerville."It was definitely the most scared I've ever felt in my life," she told WBZ-TV Friday.Cell phone video from inside the train after the fire broke out showed Kenney yelling "I'm scared," moments...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston

Orange Line train catches fire as it crosses Mystic River

No injuries were reported. An MBTA Orange Line train caught fire early Thursday morning in Somerville as it crossed the bridge over the Mystic River. MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo told The Boston Globe that at approximately 6:45 a.m., the head car of a southbound train traveling into Assembly station was observed to have flames and smoke coming off of it. He said all passengers made it off the train and no injuries were reported.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

'People really lost it,' Passengers rushed to get off burning Orange Line train

SOMERVILLE - Passengers on the MBTA Orange Line train that caught fire on a bridge over the Mystic River Thursday morning said it was a frantic scramble to get out safely. About 200 passengers were able to escape the train, and one jumped into the water. The fire was apparently sparked when a loose piece of metal from the bottom of the train hit the third rail. According the T, flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was on the bridge heading towards Assembly station in Somerville."We heard an explosion, or...
SOMERVILLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Somerville, MA
Traffic
City
Somerville, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Medford, MA
CBS Boston

"I'm safer in the water": Woman jumps from burning Orange Line train into river

SOMERVILLE -- Of the roughly 200 passengers who escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River, one woman actually jumped off the train and into the water.According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was heading towards Assembly station in Somerville. Passengers described hearing a loud explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. People then tried prying doors open and punching the glass out of windows in order to get out on the train...
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

New photo shows deteriorating support column that caused MBTA closures

BOSTON - The MBTA released a new photo Tuesday showing the deteriorating support column in a subway tunnel that forced the T to shut down parts of the Orange and Green Lines for several days last month. The column is one of seven in the tunnel near Haymarket station, underneath the Government Center Garage, which is being demolished. It was the only column flagged for water damage, according to the MBTA. The garage was built by the city of Boston in the 1960's. When HYM, the contractor demolishing the Government Center Garage, discovered the deteriorating column on June 23, the MBTA shut down parts of the Orange and Green Lines for three days so engineers could inspect and shore up the column.The MBTA said the column has been reinforced and released a photo of it Tuesday as MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak met with the agency's board of directors.Back in June, HYM said the column was compromised from water damage and was not the result of ongoing construction work at the garage. Poftak contradicted that statement, placing the blame on the construction company. The MBTA says it is now working with HYM to cover the extra costs.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
whdh.com

Wild weather leaves major mess for Central Mass., NH residents

WARWICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The wild weather on Thursday has left a major mess for residents in central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. The Warwick Fire Chief and residents told 7NEWS that the storms lasted about 20 minutes Thursday, but the damages caused by massive trees falling down are significant.
WARWICK, MA
CBS News

Protesters overshadow court hearings in latest white supremacist incident in Boston

BOSTON – Protesters overshadowed court proceedings Monday following the latest white supremacist incident in Boston. Prosecutors dropped charges against two counter-protesters who were arrested on Saturday while confronting a white supremacist group called the National Socialist Club. The confrontation happened outside a meeting of LGBTQ community members in Jamaica Plain.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Breaching whale lands on fishing boat in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – A breaching whale landed on the bow of a fishing boat on Sunday, though fortunately no one was injured.It happened around 10 a.m. a few hundred yards off of Manomet Point, where whales have been in the area feeding. Last week, a photographer captured an image of a whale surfacing not far from a paddleboarder. Because the whales have been in the area, a Plymouth Harbormaster boat was monitoring the waters this weekend as a precaution."This is definitely both a sense of excitement and concern," said Regina Asmutis-Silvia of North American Whale and Dolphin Conservation.A man on the...
PLYMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Explosions#Vehicles#Accident#Orange Line#Assembly#Wbz#Wellington Station
FUN 107

Welcome to the Toxic Commonwealth of Massachusetts

I hate to sound like a broken record, but Massachusetts drivers are the worst. There are two different people in this world: those who choose to vacation in warmer destinations like Florida, Mexico, or the Caribbean and those who would rather travel to colder destinations such as Canada, Iceland or, perhaps, Alaska.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Man dies after being pulled from the water at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER - A man pulled out of a lake in Winchester Sunday afternoon has died, police said Monday. Officers and firefighters were called to Upper Mystic Lake off Sandy Beach around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning. Jose Garcia, 56, of Chelsea, was at the lake with...
WINCHESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS News

Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio. The watch has been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few eastern Ohio counties. Watches mean there are ingredients in the atmosphere that could lead to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

17-year-old on bike killed in Webster crash

WEBSTER - A teenage boy on a bike was killed in a crash with a car in Webster Sunday, the police department says. Police released few details about the crash. The department said that just after 4 p.m., there were multiple phone calls reporting a "car versus bicyclist" collision in the area of 21 First St.
WEBSTER, MA
CBS Boston

Deer crashes through windshield of car in Plainville

PLAINVILLE – A 73-year-old woman said she is lucky to be alive after a deer crashed through her windshield in Plainville. The deer ended up in the passenger seat next to her. The deer didn't survive, but she walked away with a bump on her head and some minor injuries to her face. The woman told WBZ by phone Wednesday she is thankful for the two young men who stopped on I-495 to make sure she was OK. She said she was covered in glass, but was making jokes when the paramedics arrived, because she thinks it's important to have a good attitude. 
PLAINVILLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy